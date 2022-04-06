JEFFERSON CITY — More than 80% of Missouri students have tested positive for some level of lead in their blood, according to Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur.
This is due to the thousands of lead service lines still left in the state of Missouri, though Congress amended an act in 1986 to prohibit the use of lead pipes.
SB 1075, proposed by Schupp, would require the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to create a grant program for schools to mitigate lead in drinking water by installing filters on drinking water sources.
Schools in which more than 70% of students qualify for free or reduced lunch and elementary schools would be prioritized.
Drinking water with lead can result in long-term health issues. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, having lead in your body can lead to memory loss, weakness, pain in your hands and feet, heart disease, kidney disease and other forms of sickness.
There is no safe level of lead.
A national study examined detectable blood lead levels, one microgram per deciliter, and elevated levels, 5 micrograms per deciliter. In Missouri, 82% of children had any detectable level of lead in their blood while 4.5% of children had elevated levels.
“Lead in water is tasteless, odorless and colorless, and there is no way for us to know it’s there unless we test it,” Schupp said.
Although the goal would be for every drinking fountain to be filtered, Schupp has recommended that for every 100 students there should be at least one drinking fountain with safe water and the fountains, and sinks that aren’t should be shut down.
Children who have significant lead levels could also be from eating chipped paint, drinking water from home or from breathing in fumes or dust that contain lead. However, experts say that 20% of lead exposure is through drinking water.
Families can have their water tested in their homes, but it is a service that must be requested through the Department of Natural Resources.
Because lead pipes deteriorate over time, each year the amount of lead increases in Missouri drinking water.
“Every day we waste is another day that students will have lead in their body,” Schupp said.