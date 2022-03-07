JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri Senate committee heard public comment and fielded questions Monday on a bill intended to make 120-day treatment programs for people who violate their probation more effective.
According to the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, 120-day programs are not producing positive long-term results for participants, largely because they aren’t receiving the full 120 days of treatment.
"I personally have had experience dealing with people where you know, they have a 120-day program that they're sentenced to, and they get up there and there's no space and maybe they get 30 days of the 120-day program," White told the Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee. "I think this bill will help address that."
White cited the Council of State Governments' Justice Reinvestment Initiative. According to a 2018 report by the initiative, the majority of people entering Missouri prisons or subject to probation in 2016 needed substance abuse treatment or other mental health care. Furthermore, more than half of new incarcerations in the same year were a result of people violating parole or probation, and those violations were usually on a technicality.
SB 948 would place people in one of two treatment programs: the Cognitive Behavioral Intervention Program to address criminal behaviors and the Institutional Treatment Program to address substance abuse.
Spokespersons for the Department of Corrections, the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys and Missouri Catholic Conference all testified in support of the bill.
Under the bill, in cases where the Department of Corrections determined participants did not successfully complete the treatment program, the Division of Probation and Parole would then advise the sentencing court whether to extend their stay in the program or revoke their probation and send them to prison.
"We would make a recommendation to the court, and the court would basically tell us what to do next," Department of Corrections Legislative Liaison Adam Albach said.
Missouri Supreme Court Government Relations Counsel Patricia Churchill testified on behalf of the Judicial Conference of Missouri in opposition to the bill. She said there were some small adjustments needed in the bill, but that ultimately, she was optimistic that they would be resolved and she would support the final version.
One adjustment she recommended was to give the court and the prosecuting attorney more time — 10 days instead of the bill's current three — to process participants who fail the program and determine what to do next.
The committee did not schedule a vote.