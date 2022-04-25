JEFFERSON CITY — Sports betting got one step closer to legalization Monday, as legislators continue to haggle over how high to set the tax rate.
The Missouri Senate Governmental Affairs and Fiscal Oversight Committee approved a bill that would legalize sports gambling in the state.
HB 2502 would allow licensed facilities such as casinos to offer sports betting on site and online through interactive sports wagering platforms. Online bets would be available only to these physically located within the state.
According to a staff fiscal analysis, it would generate $10 million in tax revenue annually for public education.
Rep. Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, is the bill’s sponsor. He said in an interview that five surrounding states have already legalized sports betting, and Kansas is in the process of doing so as well.
"We just don't want to be the last state, and we have in the past," Houx said.
Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, has been vocal in his concerns about the bill as it is currently written. He said that the focus of the legislation should be on funding education as well as problem gambling treatment in the state, not on the best interests of casinos.
"My bill would bring into the state $163 million that would go toward education and our veterans homes and cemeteries here in the state, versus the House version of sports book which would bring in less than $10 million to the state," Hoskins said.
Houx said he’s not opposed to raising the tax rate in the bill, and that the final legislation will likely have a tax rate of around 14%. That's up from 8% as the bill currently stands.
Hoskins said that the casinos that profit from the bill should also pay for the problems that gambling can create.
"Currently, Missouri spends about $250,000 total, to help compulsive gambling in the state," Hoskins said. "Based on my research and talking to experts in this field, Missouri would probably need to spend around $4 million to $5 million a year to help out a compulsive gambling problem, which is going to increase if we were to legalize sports book."
Houx said the bill includes a study that would determine whether the current amount of funding is adequate to address these mental health issues in the state.
The bill now moves to the full Senate for debate.