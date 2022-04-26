JEFFERSON CITY — A "Parents' Bill of Rights" that would allow parents access to school curriculum and a stronger role at school board meetings won approval Tuesday from the Senate Education Committee.
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, said HB 1858 would allow parents to view all curriculum and professional development materials at public schools through a database created by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Any changes in curriculum would be reflected in the database within 30 days.
Creating the database would cost the state an estimated $3 million to $4 million, with annual maintenance costs of up to $1 million, according to a staff fiscal analysis.
Several senators on the committee said the bill was vague and would result in unintended consequences and be difficult for schools to comply with.
Schools would be barred from compelling students or teachers to discuss public policy issues of the day. That provision puzzled Sen. Mike Cierpiot, R-Lee's Summit, who voiced his concern that the bill would not allow discussion on issues such as the war in Ukraine.
Baker said it was not his intention to stop the discussion of history in classrooms, but to ban critical race theory, obscene material, and give students the ability to opt out of assignments they are uncomfortable with.
"If a parent says 'I'm uncomfortable with certain content that might be being taught in the classroom', then they would have the resources to ask for those documents," Baker said. "Then, the teacher could not compel them to agree or to believe a certain viewpoint."
The bill would also allow parents to come to schools during operating hours to observe their children.
Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, said a parade of parents going through classrooms would be distracting and hinder their kids' learning environment.
"I think some of the things that you have here that you may think sound reasonable, have ramifications that are not going to be good for learning in the classroom," Schupp said.
The bill specifies that students would need written permission from parents to attend guest speaker lectures, assemblies, field trips and other extracurricular activities.
Baker clarified that he intends to make that rule more exact, and that his goal was to have written permission required for any student to listen to a guest speaker.
The bill would require school districts and the school board to encourage parental involvement and be responsive to any request a parent makes. Parents could not be banned from meetings unless they disturbed the peace.
Those wishing to speak at school board meetings would be given a minimum of three minutes, and if there were too many people, alternative methods of getting their message to the board would be made available.
Two minutes was the limit on testimony given at the Senate hearing about the bill.
If schools violated the new rules, their monthly state aid would be withheld by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education until they complied.
Baker said the purpose of increasing access to school board meetings is to ensure that parents do not get shut out of any decisions or information that affects their kids.
Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, said the bill may have been created with vague wording to allow flexibility, but it is confusing and would be hard to implement.
The bill now goes to the full Senate. If any changes are made, the bill would return to the House. The House passed the bill on a vote of 85-59.