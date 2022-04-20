JEFFERSON CITY — The “No Patient Left Alone Act” was changed to the “Compassionate Care Visitation Act” in a revised bill passed by a Senate committee on Wednesday.
The bill was reworked in response to backlash at a hearing last week where witnesses voiced concerns about patients’ best interests, balancing mandates and lack of space in busy environments.
This updated act would allow residents of health care facilities such as hospitals or nursing homes to have at least two “compassionate care visitors” in addition to their spouse or guardian. The visitors should be allowed for at least six hours every day and could be restricted from operating rooms or other crowded or secured areas.
The original bill allowed the patient to appoint at least three visitors and a spouse or guardian who could visit, though the number allowed at one time could be restricted due to physical space. At least one person in addition to the spouse or guardian would have been permitted to stay with the patient at all times.
“What (the bill sponsors) did was, they really struck a pretty good balance of ensuring that people have access to visit people that are in the ER, but at the same time, the ER docs ... have the ability to still manage their ER and either rotate visitors or give them more restricted visitation time,” said Jorgen Schlemeier, a lobbyist representing the Missouri College of Emergency Physicians.
Last week, the committee heard complaints that the act would allow too many people into a hectic space like a hospital emergency room. If 60 patients had two visitors each, that would add up to 120 people in emergency rooms suited for half that number, Schlemeier said.
“I don’t think there’s anybody that really wants 120 people in the ER impeding the ability for physicians to be able to render emergency care, hence why they’re an emergency room,” he said.
Health care facilities would not be held liable for damages involved with complying with this new policy.
The “Essential Caregiver Program Act” is also created in this substitute. During state of emergency situations, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, patients could choose two caregivers. These caregivers could be friends, family, guardians or other individuals the patient wishes to see often.
The caregiver would become a member of the patient’s care team alongside nurses, doctors and other staff. They would be allowed to visit for at least four hours daily, and they would be required to follow the same safety measures as employees, such as wearing personal protective equipment.
Facilities would be permitted to suspend visits for seven days, but no more than 14 days in a row. They also would not be able to deny visits for more than 45 days in a year, unless federal law requires it.
Facilities would also not be held liable for harm caused by exposure to diseases or anything the essential caregiver does.
The new act will now go to the full Senate. If the Senate passes the revised bill, it would go back to the House to resolve the differences.