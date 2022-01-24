JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate Judiciary Committee is considering a bill that would extend the time period that law enforcement is allowed to hold some suspects in jail without a warrant to 48 hours from 24 hours.
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, sponsors the bill, SB 766. Luetkemeyer said Monday that the bill applies only to dangerous felons or those convicted of using a deadly weapon. The wording is designed to appease critics who argue extending the detention time for all criminals would cast too wide of a net.
The bill failed in both 2020 and 2021, but supporters hope narrowing the number of those affected will tip the scales in their favor. Franklin County Prosecutor Matthew Becker spoke in support of the bill, citing incidents where suspects have fled after being detained.
The subject of advanced technology was also brought up. Supporters of the bill argued that today’s juries require more social media analysis and video or photo evidence to produce a conviction. That often takes more than 24 hours for officers to collect and comb through.
Opposition came from Rev. Philip Duvall and Rev. Darryl Gray from the Missionary Baptist State Convention and Progressive National Baptist Convention. Gray said missing work for a 48-hour detention period can cause people to lose their jobs and impact their entire family. Duvall said the bill will disproportionately harm low-income individuals and communities of color.
Last to speak in opposition was criminal defense attorney Tory Bernsen. The bill states its purpose is to allow officers time to “develop” probable cause. Both Bernsen and Duvall said they were disturbed by this wording since an arrest should not be made without probable cause already present.
No vote was taken on the bill.