JEFFERSON CITY — After months of impasse and with less than 24 hours left in the legislative session, the Missouri Senate passed and sent to the governor a new congressional district map on Thursday.
The vote was 22-11. An emergency clause, allowing the map to go into effect immediately upon Gov. Mike Parson's signature, passed 29-4.
And that was the end of this year's legislative session, at least for the Senate, which will skip the final day rather than work until Friday's 6 p.m. mandatory adjournment. The House is still scheduled to meet for the final day.
With the end of the session fast approaching, lawmakers narrowly avoided having the courts take over the redistricting job.
New district lines must be drawn once every 10 years, after the release of census data. The House and Senate had passed different versions of the map, but when the House called for a compromise, the Senate refused.
The map that passed Thursday emerged after the Senate waived its rules to allow the bill to bypass a committee hearing and go straight to the Senate floor for debate.
Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, called the move a "sneak attack" and a "sick power play."
"There was a period in the middle of our session, I think about a month, that neither the House nor the Senate had any map activity at all, and then we wait until the 11th hour — to be precise, the 24 and one-half hour — and then we spring this upon us," Onder said.
But Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said the map needed to get done.
“We have 24 hours left, and if we don’t do it in that amount of time, I think that would be embarrassing, to say the least," Rowden said.
Members of the Senate's "Conservative Caucus" — a group of Republican senators who often go against the Republican leadership in the body — promptly expressed reservations with the latest draft, passed by the House last week. Since the beginning of the session, the senators have rallied for a map that would likely send seven Republicans and one Democrat to Washington D.C., while most other lawmakers favor a likely 6-2 map.
"Many if not most want to at least try to get a seventh congressional representative from Missouri, and the only way to do that is to pass a map that would actually allow that to happen," said Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, on Thursday.
The map that was ultimately passed would likely send six Republicans and two Democrats to Congress. It also divides Boone County, putting the northern half in the Fourth District and the southern half in the Third. The split would follow Interstate 70 through most of the county and cut through Columbia along Broadway. This would divide Stephens College's campus but keep MU together, unlike a previous map the Senate passed.
After several hours of "killing time," in which senators recognized colleagues completing their final session and told stories, the body finally came back to the bill.
Conservative caucus members still expressed their disapproval.
"We could have drawn a 7-1 map, easily," Onder said, who also complained about a boundary split in St. Charles County, his home turf. "[And] the process stinks to high heaven."
Onder said the map was an improvement upon earlier iterations but added that "this session witnessed unprecedented use of lies, of chicanery, of procedural maneuvers." He also criticized other Republicans in the Senate for "acting like Democrats."
Those types of allegations spurred a bitter war of words earlier Thursday, when several Republican senators accused Onder and others in the conservative caucus of grandstanding. Debate devolved from policy to personal attacks as frustrations mounted in the wee hours of the morning..
"Most of the people in this room are fed up. Everybody in here knows who we’re fed up with," Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, said to Onder. "And you know what, you’re outnumbered."
Legislators have been debating congressional redistricting for the entirety of the session.
In a House committee hearing last week, Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, said this newest map was built to withstand the Senate. Last week's hearing was full of jabs from representatives toward the Senate's inaction.
"I can't imagine the Senate would not fulfill their constitutional obligation to at least consider the map," Shaul said.
The state is facing three lawsuits over redistricting delays. Local election authorities are also getting pressed for time as the Aug. 2 primary approaches. The emergency clause allows the map to go into effect immediately upon the governor's signature. But even so, county clerks noted passing the map so late will wreak havoc on local elections offices.
Growing tension
When Moon complained Thursday about wasted time this session, several senators pointed out that he had participated in multiple filibusters as part of the Conservative Caucus.
"There are consequences for long-term filibustering on every single bill if someone is not getting exactly what they want," said Sen. Jeanie Riddle, R-Mokane.
The Senate also stalled over SB 690, an omnibus health care bill sponsored by Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston. Its original intention was to decriminalize needle exchange programs to prevent the spread of disease.
Members of the Conservative Caucus took issue with the size of the bill, which gained a variety of amendments in the House, as well as its contents.
Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, spent Wednesday afternoon filibustering by reading line by line through the bill, which by that point numbered nearly 200 pages.
Onder attempted to send the bill back to a conference with the House to add an amendment that would prohibit abortion providers from receiving Medicaid funds. His first attempt failed, and his second had yet to be voted on when the Senate quit for the night.
After the redistricting vote, Rehder addressed Onder and the rest of the Conservative Caucus, rebuking them for blocking her bill and saying they've been "disingenuous" all session.
"I pray to God that's the last pontificating that we have to hear from [Onder]," she said. "It's interesting how we have heard for months now about a 7-1 map, yet we have heard in caucus there wasn't really any real discussion. ... Everyone, including all the senators that want to talk about it on their social media, knew that that wasn't possible."
Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, fired back.
"She's mad because her needle exchange bill did not get across the finish line," he said. "That's just too bad."