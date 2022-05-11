JEFFERSON CITY — Senate Democrats delayed a proposal Wednesday that would change how many votes are needed to pass certain constitutional amendments.
After listening to several hours of filibustering, Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, removed the measure from discussion. Only two days remain before the end of the legislative session.
The latest version of Republicans’ proposed initiative petition overhaul would apply only to amendments that create or increase taxes or fees or cost the state $10 million or more in any of the first five years of enactment.
To approve these constitutional amendments, 60% of voters would have to be in favor, an increase from the current 50%. It’s the latest in a string of initiative petition changes proposed this session.
Crawford emphasized that this would not affect how many votes would be needed to pass a state law through an initiative petition.
“Me, personally, I think our Constitution is a sacred document, and I think it’s important that we get buy-in from all of our citizens in order to change it,” Crawford said. “... I think setting a little bit higher bar for that is important.”
Democrats strongly disagreed with the move, saying it would make it more difficult for voters to have their voices heard on important issues.
“Folks feel like their voices aren’t being heard, and we want to err on the side of allowing people to let their voices be heard,” said Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis.
One notable example is Medicaid expansion, which voters got on the ballot via initiative petition and which passed with about 53% of the vote in 2020. Under Crawford’s proposal, the expansion would have needed 60% of the vote to pass. Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, said she felt legislators wanted to make the process harder because they were upset that voters passed something the legislature didn’t want.
“Because you’re having a temper tantrum about what (voters) did, now you want to pass initiative petition (legislation) to make it harder for them to do what they do,” May said.
Crawford said her amendment would not limit people from participating; it would just ensure a higher number of people approved of an amendment before it could be adopted.
Roberts added an amendment that would require one public forum on each initiative for every 2,000 square miles in each congressional district, with each one taking place in a different county.
Crawford was concerned that this would give fewer opportunities for input to more compact but densely packed counties. She said she would prefer to leave the opportunity for forums more open-ended, but Roberts said he worried the secretary of state would be able to cherrypick where forums were hosted.
The original version of the bill would have required the secretary of state to host public forums for people to comment on petitions beginning at least 15 days before they appeared on the ballot.
Constitutional amendments that did not raise taxes or hit the $10 million cost threshold would need only a majority of votes cast to pass — the same as now but a decrease from the two-thirds requirement in a previous version of the measure.
If approved by legislators and voters, the new requirements would go into effect in January 2023.