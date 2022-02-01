JEFFERSON CITY- Pointing to more than 10,000 job openings in the state, a Missouri senator wants to make sure that people get back to work.
Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, presented SB665 during a Tuesday Senate committee hearing on small businesses and industry within the state.
The bill would modify the duration of unemployment benefits based on Missouri’s average unemployment rate.
Under current law, an unemployed worker can draw benefits for a maximum of 20 weeks. With the new bill, unemployment benefits would be given depending on the state’s unemployment rate.
If the rate was at or below 3.5%, benefits would be given only for eight weeks. Higher unemployment rates would increase benefits, up to 20 weeks. As of December 2021, Missouri’s unemployment is at 3.3%.
A similar bill passed seven years ago but was vetoed by former Gov. Jay Nixon.
Four witnesses testified in support of the bill.
Ray McCarty, president of the Associated Industries of Missouri, stated that his organization supported the bill.
“The way we see it, we are paying people to stay home until they find their dream job,” McCarty said. “We think people should take a job and work their way up to the next job; and while it may not be the job that they want, there are plenty of good-paying jobs that are out there to support families.”
Other supporters of the bill included the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Opportunity Solutions Project and National Federation of Independent Business, which represents small businesses.
One witness appeared before the committee to oppose the bill.
Jacob Hummel for the Missouri AFL-CIO stated that the bill would not be beneficial to all employees within the state.
“Eight weeks for some of our industries is just entirely too short,” Hummel said. “If I am speaking for the construction industry, there are times in which we are laid off for three months at a time due to a winter slowdown … There are many people out there with a particular skill set and I can tell you right now, it takes more than eight weeks to train people to learn a new trade skill.”
Hummel said the bill would not provide a large enough safety net to protect blue-collar workers in certain industries such as electrical, construction and carpentry.
“What I’m saying is that we are punishing very hard-working people that through no fault of their own, their occupation may slow down for a period of time, and that is harmful,” Hummel said. “I just don’t think that we are going to attract any workers into the state when we need them the most by cutting out something that is going to help them possibly in the long run.”