Shawn Long, 19, was sentenced to five years' probation Friday after pleading guilty last month to the involuntary manslaughter of a Battle High School student in January 2022.
Long appeared before Judge Kevin Crane in Boone County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon. Long's guilty plea meant that his criminal charge had been reduced from first-degree to second-degree involuntary manslaughter, a Class E felony.
He potentially faced up to four years in prison. In imposing the sentence, Crane added the condition that Long never own or possess a firearm again. Crane told Long that a four-year prison sentence was still an option if Long did not comply with the condition.
The homicide occurred on Jan. 17, 2022, after Long and several other teens had gathered at a house on Irma Drive. Long was seen handling a gun, which prosecutors said had been stolen with the serial number defaced.
It remains unclear how the gun came into Long's possession or who loaded it. But Long was seen with the gun, pointing it at Roberto Angel Lauer, 18. The gun then "went off," according to the probable cause statement, and killed Lauer.
Family members of both Long and Lauer were present at Friday's sentencing. Ashley Lauer, Roberto's mother, gave a statement remembering her son and asked the judge for the maximum sentence.
Mary Nole, who previously had custody of Lauer and knew both boys well, testified as a witness and asked for a lighter sentence, saying the incident had been an accident and she did not want to see another young life ruined.
Long told Columbia police that he had been playing around with the gun and did not know it was loaded.