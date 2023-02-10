Shawn Long, 19, was sentenced to five years' probation Friday after pleading guilty last month to the involuntary manslaughter of a Battle High School student in January 2022.

Long appeared before Judge Kevin Crane in Boone County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon. Long's guilty plea meant that his criminal charge had been reduced from first-degree to second-degree involuntary manslaughter, a Class E felony.

  • Courts reporter, fall 2022. Studying print journalism and political science. Reach me at medv2h@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

