The Boone County Sheriff’s Department collected 853 pounds of drugs at their Prescription Drug Take Back events last weekend.
“It’s a hugely valuable public service to the community,” said Major Tom Reddin of the Sheriff's Deparment. “It gives people an avenue for proper and safe destruction — keeping it out of the hands of those who may misuse or abuse the drugs.”
A media release from the Sheriff’s Department stated that this year's take back event was the fourth largest total collected locally since the event began in 2010. The highest collection was 972 pounds in October 2017.
The events took place last Friday and Saturday at seven different collection sites: the Veterans Affairs Hospital, MU Student Center, Ashland Police Department, Rock Bridge High School, Hickman Highschool, Hallsville Police Department and Centralia Police Department.
The Hickman High School site collected more than 300 pounds of drugs, while the Rock Bridge High School site collected more than 200 pounds, the release said.
“Everything on the planet gets taken in,” Reddin said. “Over the counter drugs to all kinds of prescribed medications, opioids, antibiotics and everything.”
Reddin said the popularity of the program has risen and Boone County alone has likely collected three to five tons of drugs over the years.
According to the release, all medications collected will be turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for proper disposal. The Sheriff's Department does not keep a log of the drugs brought in or who brings them in, Reddin said.
The Prescription Drug Take Back event is held in conjunction with the DEA national event twice a year, in the spring and fall.
