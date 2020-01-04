A deadline is looming for those interested in claiming ownership of weapons seized by the Boone County Sheriff's Department as part of its criminal investigations.
The department has posted on its website a list of 199 unclaimed weapons that have been seized, some as long as 15 years ago.
Sgt. Brian Leer, public information officer for the department, said any person with an interest in claiming ownership on these weapons may contact the Sheriff's Department directly or appear at a hearing at 9 a.m. Jan. 13 at the Boone County Courthouse at 705 E. Walnut St. to file a claim.
Leer said the last time the department did a big disposal of unclaimed and seized weapons like this year was at least a decade ago. Normally, the department will return unclaimed properties to rightful owners, Leer added.
"They (evidence custodians) are releasing weapons every year and several times throughout the year, return them to the rightful owners," he said, "but a big process like this has probably been at least 10 years."
But size of the disposal does not necessarily show this year as a special year, Leer added, "it just depends on the flow of evidence we've collected."
While regular unclaimed items can be returned once ownership is proved, for weapons, Leer said, people must prove both their ownership and right of possession.
"For example, if they have a felony convictions, that would prohibit them from possessing firearms, and we would not be able to return firearms to them," he said.
The "oldest" weapon in the list was seized back in 1994, and the most recent reported weapon was in 2019.
The Sheriff's Department will destroy weapons that they cannot determine who has rights to them.
"If we can't return it to the rightful owner, what we end up doing with those is destroying them," Leer said.
