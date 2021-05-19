Columbia residents gathered Wednesday evening for a forum hosted by the Muleskinners and Pachyderms social clubs to discuss the logistics of voter registration.
“There were no partisan elements,” said Mike Zweifel, Boone County Republican Central Committee chairman. “It was about getting people in the room and hearing each other’s concerns instead of going back and forth on social media.”
The Muleskinners are Columbia’s oldest Democratic social club, and the Pachyderms are a Republican social club. Zweifel said having both parties involved added more credibility to the event.
“We really just wanted to inform the public,” Zweifel said.
While the U.S. continues to be divided by political parties, Boone and Cooper County collaborated to create a more unified society. For three months, public officials from both the Democratic and Republican parties – such as Brianna Lennon, Boone County Clerk, and Jay Ashcroft, Secretary of State – have held meetings to discuss the topic of creating unity.
“Our goal was to get Republicans and Democrats in the same room to go over non-partisan election items,” Zweifel said.
Public officials discussed the logistics of voter registration, absentee ballots, new equipment and software upgrades. As questions opened to the public, one person asked about the problem of registered voters in the system that are deceased. Lennon explained that deceased registered voters are not only a local and state problem, but a national problem.
The absentee ballot voting system changed during the 2020 election. Lennon said 30% of the overall voter turnout was absentee. Over half of that 30% was recorded as in-person, meaning they dropped their ballots off at polling places.
Under Missouri law, all voter equipment is federally certified, Lennon said. The equipment is tested rigorously to verify that it works. Voting officials conduct the tests before each election and run hundreds of ballots. The ballots then move to a bipartisan team to confirm that the ballots have not been tampered with. Finally, officials run through a hand-count audit that accounts for random samples of precincts.
Fifty people in total attended the forum. The forum was led by a moderator and three speakers; 12 officials representing each social club were also present at the event.
“I’d like to say that I appreciate the energy and passion that each of you bring to politics and your parties’ activities,” said David Lile, KRFU spokesperson and moderator for the evening.