Sidewalk repairs that began Tuesday are forcing a closure of the sidewalk along East Broadway and South Sixth Street, adjacent to 600 E. Broadway.

Watson Concrete Inc., contractor for City of Columbia Building Maintenance, is making repairs to the sidewalk of the Howard Building at 600 E. Broadway.

The work associated with the closure will be completed by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Motorists and pthers are urged to exercise caution in the work zone. Pedestrians should use the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street as directed by signage.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.