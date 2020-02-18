Sidewalk repairs that began Tuesday are forcing a closure of the sidewalk along East Broadway and South Sixth Street, adjacent to 600 E. Broadway.
Watson Concrete Inc., contractor for City of Columbia Building Maintenance, is making repairs to the sidewalk of the Howard Building at 600 E. Broadway.
The work associated with the closure will be completed by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Motorists and pthers are urged to exercise caution in the work zone. Pedestrians should use the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street as directed by signage.