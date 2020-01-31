ADA improvements and sidewalk upgrades will continue on College Avenue next week, causing some travel restrictions during the day.
Work will be ongoing from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays on College Avenue (Route 763) between Broadway Street and Walnut Street, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Walnut Street will be closed at College Avenue during that time and motorists are advised to use an alternate route around the work area.
Similar work will be done at the intersection of Business Loop 70 with College Avenue. One eastbound lane and one westbound lane of Business Loop 70 will be closed, according to the press release.