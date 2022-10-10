 

On Friday night, people from across the country came with their blankets, fold-up chairs and wristbands to the 2022 Roots n Blues festival at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The three night event included artists such as Wilco, Chaka Khan, Jon Batiste and Bleachers. Festival goers enjoyed the various vendors, art installations, games and the Ferris wheel as well as the music.

The sun set on the park as the headliners of the night geared up to perform. The festival lit up after dark with glowing cotton candy, colorful spotlights and projections of art on trees as festival goers either sat back in their law chairs and enjoyed or jumped and danced in front of the stage.

