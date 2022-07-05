Missouri State Highway Patrol reported six traffic fatalities, no boating fatalities and one drowning over the Fourth of July weekend. The data ranged from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday.
There were also 285 traffic crashes that involved 107 injuries, along with 141 DWI arrests and 82 drug arrests, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol also reported 11 boat crashes that troopers worked on involving five injuries with no fatalities, as well as 13 BWI arrests and 18 drug arrests.
Jack K. Meese, 48, died Saturday in Bollinger County after his car ran off the road, hit a tree, and caught fire.
Wayne E. Sprenkle, 57, died while riding his motorcycle without a helmet after he lost control and overturned on Interstate 49 in Barton County.
Brian A. Bradley, 51, died after the UTV he was driving went off the road and overturned in Newton County.
Kailey R. Spencer, 33, died Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in Troy. Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bruce D. Dodge died Monday after his motorcycle struck the back of a car on Missouri 43 in Newton County.
Scott J. Drennen was struck by a vehicle on Monday night in St. Louis County and pronounced dead at the scene.
During the same period in 2021, seven people were killed, and 532 people were injured statewide in 1,139 traffic crashes.
Troopers arrested 80 people for drunk driving, there were 12 boat crashes that led to injuries and one fatality, and one person drowned in 2021.