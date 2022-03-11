Skyrocketing gas prices slam businesses that rely on fuel

It cost Missouri Farm Bureau president Garrett Hawkins $240 to fill up his tractor's 50-gallon tank Friday. At this time last year, Hawkins said he would have paid nearly $100 less.
The recent nationwide surge in gas prices has stunned many mid-Missourians, especially those whose livelihoods depend on motor vehicles. In addition to farmers, the record prices at the pump are seriously hitting taxis, buses, towing businesses and truck delivery, as well as local motorists.
"We feel the pain every time we pull up to the pump in our farm trucks, in our tractors," Hawkins said.
Every activity in agriculture is tied to energy in some way, shape or form, he said, especially diesel fuel and gasoline.
"Therefore, everything that we use on the farm is going up in price because of inflated energy costs," Hawkins explained.
According to AAA, the average price for one gallon of regular gas Friday in Columbia was just under $4, nearing a record not seen since 2008. The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel, which is what most trucks, tractor-trailers and farm machinery use to operate, was $4.89.
Nationally, average gas prices set a record last week, reaching $4.17 per gallon and surpassing the previous record of $4.11 per gallon set in July 2008, according to AAA.
On Friday, the average price per gallon across the country was $4.33; it cost $5.13 per gallon for diesel. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the price of regular gas in the United States has increased by more than 75 cents per gallon.
Gallup Trucking, a family-owned and Columbia-based trucking company, has seen a slump in revenue since gas prices started rising. President and CEO Bridget Gallupsaid the company has had to "think a little differently and be more proactive in telling drivers where to fuel up."
Company drivers are given fuel cards and directed to use gas stations where the company receives predetermined price cuts. Gallup said the company has not cut its business but is taking in less revenue to meet the needs of customers.
“If you’re a trucking company, you can’t get away from it. You’re at the mercy of where prices are,” Gallup said. "You can’t shut the doors."
Columbia Public Schools is also feeling the effects of the high price of diesel. Its weekly fuel budget for school buses is $18,000-to-$19,000 per week, but its most recent weekly bill was over $26,000, said Heather McArthur, Columbia Public Schools' chief financial officer.
In response, the school district is increasing its fuel budget from $500,000 to $600,000 for the upcoming school year, McArthur said.
To cushion the blow, the Voluntary Action Center in Columbia offers gas vouchers to those eligible for assistance. In 2021, a total of 746 gas vouchers were requested from the group. Last month, VAC received 65 requests and it already has 38 requests for March.
Heather Stewart, VAC's director of development, said "the need is growing, but the vouchers are only available when funds are available." She emphasized the importance of donations to fund this program.
The local Pickleman's restaurant chain, which employs about 30 delivery drivers across three locations, has increased hourly wages for drivers from $8 to $10 in the past two weeks to try to compensate for the spike in gas prices, according to Pickleman's employee Dakota Clemens.
Delivery drivers use their personal vehicles to make deliveries and pay for their own gas, but they are reimbursed for their mileage in cash at the end of the day, manager Jaimie Timpleton said.
GoCOMO, the city's public bus system, suspended fares for fixed bus routes in the city in March 2020. The suspension was originally in response to COVID-19, but now it can also serve as an affordable alternative for motorists struggling with fuel costs.
The bus system has been virtually unaffected so far by gas prices, according to Columbia Public Works Specialist John Ogan.
Ogan said that although diesel fuel is expensive, just 14 of the city's nearly 30 buses use it, so the city is not concerned about going over its annual transportation budget for this fiscal year, which ends in September.
This is partly because the remaining buses run on either electric power or compressed natural gas.
Ogan said that if absolutely necessary, the city could transfer money from its general fund to its transportation budget, but he does not anticipate the need for this.
Legislators in the Missouri House of Representatives have proposed a six-month moratorium on the 2.5-cent fuel tax increase passed into law last year, but Hawkins said it's not enough to offset the strain of fuel costs.
"A moratorium on gas taxes, state or federal, will not solve the problem," he said. "Farmers and small business owners will tell you across the board: we need more American energy and we need it now."