JEFFERSON CITY — Following approval of a redistricted legislative map, Rep. David Smith, D-Columbia, said he will run for reelection this year in Missouri’s new 46th House District.
Shortly after Smith announced his decision, Columbia teacher Kathy Steinhoff announced her candidacy for state representative in the 45th District, currently represented by Smith.
Smith has served as representative for the 45th District since April 2021. He was elected after a special election was called following Rep. Kip Kendrick’s resignation of the position.
However, under the new map, Smith’s home is now located in the 46th District, which encompasses much of Columbia north of highway I-70 The new map was approved in January by a bipartisan commission.
“Either district is a logical fit for me and both would include a combination of current and new constituents,” Smith said.
In all, three of the new House districts will be mostly contained within Columbia. The current map had only two. Also, Boone County’s 47th District will become more of a swing district.
“I think we’ve got such a great opportunity right now,” Smith said. “Looking at everything strategically, I think you could open the door to get three or four other Democrats up here, which I think would be incredible.”
Smith said he plans to focus his campaign on social justice issues and fighting against “bills designed to suppress the vote.”
Smith is a local attorney and has two children. He attended the University of Missouri and Tulane Law School.
Meanwhile, Steinhoff is gearing up for her first campaign for public office.
“One of the scariest things about embarking on this is not really knowing what’s in front of me. I am not a politician, and I’m not going to make excuses like I am,” Steinhoff said. “I am a teacher through and through. And it’s something I’ve been very, very passionate about. So I have a big learning curve ahead of me.”
Steinhoff has taught math at Columbia Public Schools for 34 years and is the former president of a local teachers’ union. She plans to focus on issues relating to schools, such as social equity and preventing gun violence.
“Missouri public schools are ranked at the bottom in many areas, and I want to see us raise up public education in Missouri. I think our Missouri children deserve better,” Steinhoff said.