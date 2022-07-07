Funding is now available to fix the traffic and hazard hot spot connecting Interstate 70 and U.S. 63, and members of the public will be able to have their voices heard at a public hearing July 21.
On Wednesday, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved $140 million for a I-70/U.S. 63 connector reconfiguration, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation. This project was approved as part of MoDOT’s 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). It will be completed as part of a design-build project, meaning contractors will compete to design and build the solution. Construction is expected to take several years and preliminary design is scheduled to begin in 2023, according to MoDOT.
MoDOT is inviting public feedback on a study of potential improvements of I-70 through Boone County. Residents will be able to seek more information and provide feedback from July 13 through July 31 in an online comment forum. An open-house style public meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 21 at the Columbia Activities and Recreation Center (ARC).
Several other projects were approved for the central district:
- $62.9 million for corridor improvements on U.S. 63 South in Osage County from U.S. 50 to County Road 611 south of Westphalia.
- $49 million to improve pavement on Interstate 70 East in Boone County from Stadium Boulevard to U.S. 63.
- $22.7 million to improve pavement on U.S. 54 East in Callaway County from County Road 147 north of Kingdom City to the Missouri River bridge.
- $21.3 million to upgrade pedestrian facilities on Highway 24 East in Boone County and to address nonstandard Americans with Disabilities Act facilities in various counties.
Truck driver Tim Martinie told the Missourian he and other truckers will go out of their way to avoid the connector during busy times of the day.
This obstacle for Boone County residents won’t be permanent now that the reconfiguration is confirmed as an upcoming project, according to Deputy Project Director Derek Lepper.
The entire 18-mile stretch from just east of Route BB (Exit 115) to just east of Route Z (Exit 133) is under review, which is a re-evaluation of an Environmental Impact Statement that was completed in the mid-2000s.