Some Columbia-area parents are still coping with a shortage of baby formula, especially those who need high-calorie or hypoallergenic versions of the food.
Parents who participate in a federal program that provides nutrition for low-income families with young children can usually find formulas such as standard milk-based or reduced-lactose formulas, said Erin Harris, supervisor of the program in Columbia.
However, specialty formulas such as hypoallergenic formulas for infants who have issues digesting cow’s milk-based formula, or high-calorie formulas for premature infants, have still been hard to find, she said.
The federal program is known as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC.
According to a few stores in Columbia that sell baby formula, their baby formula shipments have decreased, or they sometimes sell out of baby formula the same day it is delivered..
Harris said that to have a better chance of finding formula, individuals should speak to a team member or manager at a store that sells baby formula to inquire about the day they get it delivered to their store so buyers can get the formula they need before it sells out.
In February, Abbott Laboratories, a major baby formula supplier, closed due to the recall of multiple powder formulas from the supplier..
Due to this and other factors, much of the nation has suffered from a baby formula shortage.
Abbott’s baby formula plant in Michigan reopened June 4. However, it had to close once again June 15 due to severe thunderstorms, power outages and flood damages. The plant plans to reopen again in the near future once the facility is resanitized.
To help relieve the formula shortage, President Joe Biden and his administration have had multiple shipments of baby formula shipped to the U.S through his “Operation Fly Formula” program. These shipments have included 39 flights to the U.S that have successfully imported more than 43 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of baby formula.
Although this has helped those who have been struggling to find formula, some individuals still have trouble at times, even in Columbia.
The FDA recently announced it is going to be working with foreign baby formula manufacturers to possibly allow them to permanently sell formula in the U.S after the success of the Operation Fly Formula. Abbott also plans to reopen in the near future and will be producing multiple brands of baby formulas starting with EleCare and followed by specialty and metabolic formulas.
Due to this, baby formula and specialty formulas should be more available and less scarce withing the next few months.