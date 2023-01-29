The audience waits for the program ‘Songs of Enslaved Americans; A Historical

The audience waits for the program ‘Songs of Enslaved Americans; A Historical Journey’ to start on Sunday at St Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia. The presentation was sponsored by Race Onward in order to inform people about the songs created during enslavement.

Following St. Luke United Methodist Church's Sunday service, the pews were still packed at 3:00 p.m. when Celestine Hayes began her presentation.

The now-retired longtime Columbia Public Schools music teacher spent roughly an hour performing and discussing around 15 songs that was originally written and sung by enslaved people in North America.

Celestine Hayes performs on Sunday at St Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia. Hayes taught music in Columbia public schools for 47 years and is a member of the church.
Maria Turner listens to the presentation on Sunday at St Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia. The audience was encouraged to sing along the songs Celestine Hayes was performing.
Race Onward coordinator Don Day explains the presentation on Sunday at St Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia. Race Onward has been collaborating with multiple faith organizations to educate people on racial injustice through book clubs and social gatherings.

