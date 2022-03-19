As Bollywood music blasted in the background, droves of students and young adults sprinted up a grassy hill toward bags of brightly colored powder. Within seconds, colored clouds cascaded through the air next to Dexheimer Shelter at Cosmo Park on Saturday afternoon, and people shouted "Happy Holi" continuously as they became coated in the colorful powders.
The Holi celebration was put on by MU's South Asian Student Association in celebration of the annual Hindu festival where colored powders are smeared on participants' faces and bodies and tossed in the air.
The Holi festival, which typically takes place March 18, celebrates the beginning of spring through its symbolism of abundant colors and is a time for Hindu individuals to celebrate with friends and family.
According to the Society for the Confluence of Festivals in India, the festival symbolizes the triumph of good over the bad and is sometimes referred to as the festival of love or the festival of colors and lasts for a day and a night all across India.
Alongside the various colored powders, water balloons or colored water mixtures are also sprayed over participants. Each color has a symbolic meaning such as red being the color of love and fertility and green representing new beginnings.
"It's like a color run without the run," MU senior Vankatesh Satheeskumarsaid, relating the celebration to popularized Color Run events. "That's how I describe it to people who haven't actually celebrated it."
Holi is recognized as a national holiday in India and Nepal, and it is celebrated further by lighting pyres and visiting friends to exchange sweets in the evening after bathing, according to a Holi Festival's website.
Harsh Patel, a SASA member, describes how people in India take the celebration to the next level by covering entire villages and streets in the colored powders. "This is nothing compared to what they have over there," she said.
The event opened with a traditional Bollywood dance performance by Mizzou Masti, an all-girl Bollywood fusion dance team. The dance was accompanied by several Bollywood songs and various duets, the whole group and solo dances.
After the music faded and cheers exchanged, the dancers ran up to the bags of powder and motioned for everyone to join in. Fistfuls of pink and orange were released onto willing participants. Girls with once dark hair had bright yellow or blue hair. Bollywood music continued to blare from a speaker, and wishes of "Happy Holi!" were exchanged in between laughter and smearing the bright pigments onto each other's faces and clothes.
Because of COVID-19, the annual SASA celebration had to be put on hold last year until people were able to get close to one another again. Their last celebration took place in 2019.
"This is the first time since COVID," Davansi Patel, a SASA member, said. "We got the powder, water and water guns," Patel said.