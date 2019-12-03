Operation of a crane will mean a temporary closure of driving lanes and sidewalks Monday on South Eighth Street .
Weather permitting, Simon Crane Service, contractor for Nexius Solutions, plans to use a crane to place equipment related to an AT&T cell phone tower located on the roof of 23 S. Eighth St., a Columbia city press release said.
The work will result in the closure of the sidewalk on the west side of South Eighth Street and the closure of the southbound driving lane of South Eighth Street.
To maintain two-way traffic, the driving lanes will be shifted to the east via temporary traffic control devices. This will result in the temporary closure of four parking spaces, the release said.
The work is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. on the same day, weather permitting.
Motorists and nonmotorized transportation users are urged to exercise extreme caution when in the work zone. Pedestrians should use the sidewalk on the east side of South Eighth Street, the release said.