Southern Boone runner and Oregon commit Connor Burns took the win at the Boys “El Caliente” 5K on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Burns, the son of former MU cross country coach Marc Burns, registered a time of 14 minutes, 32.2 seconds, a full four seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

