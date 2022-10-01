Southern Boone runner and Oregon commit Connor Burns took the win at the Boys “El Caliente” 5K on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Burns, the son of former MU cross country coach Marc Burns, registered a time of 14 minutes, 32.2 seconds, a full four seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Southern Boone found more success in the Girls “El Caliente” 5K. Alex Volkart’s time of 17:43.8 was good enough for seventh place.
Hickman also made the journey to Arkansas.
The highest finishers for the Kewpies were Marshall Reed taking 42nd and Ellie Eastman earning 84th.
Tolton XC performs well in Kentucky meet
Tolton cross country traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, to race in the Live in the Lou event.
Quentin Hermann set a new boys school record, clocking a time of 16:34.0 and finishing 28th in the Boys 5K.
Tolton girls cross country had a strong showing as well in Louisville, finishing third in the Girls 5K.
Elyse Wilmes finished runner-up, and Madison Taylor placed 20th.
Rock Bridge cross country competes in Indiana invite
Rock Bridge cross country traveled to Terre Haute, Indiana, for the Nike XC Town Twilight Invitational.
The Bruins performed under the lights at the Boys Championship event, with Andrew Hauser and Ian Kemey meeting lofty expectations. Hauser took second with a time of 14:56.4, while Kemey earned ninth with a time of 15:07.5. As a team, the Bruins came in seventh.
Rock Bridge girls cross country competed at the invite as well. The Bruins registered an 11th-place finish in the Girls Championship event behind Mae Walker in 15th place and Carolyn Ford in 17th place.
Battle softball finishes 3-2 in Springfield Invitational, no-hits Reed Springs
After going 1-1 on Friday at the Springfield Invitational in Springfield, Battle softball finished the tournament with a 2-1 record on Saturday.
Battle’s first game only lasted four innings, with the Spartans beating Reed Springs 16-1 and throwing a no-hitter.
The Spartans plated 12 runs in the fourth inning to end the game by the run-rule.
Ainsley Stubbs went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the offense.
That wasn’t all for Stubbs, who threw four no-hit innings. Reed Springs scored a run in the fourth inning on an error.
It was a similarly dominant performance for Stubbs in the Spartans’ second game as Battle edged Sullivan 1-0.
Stubbs threw another complete game, this time allowing four hits in six innings of work.
Battle took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Lauren Martin stole home.
In the last game of the tournament, Battle lost 9-0 to Sherwood.
Kennedy Diggs shut the Spartans down in the circle, going six shutout innings. A seven-run fourth inning for Sherwood put the game away.
Battle moved its record to 13-13 and hosts Kirksville on Thursday.
Tolton softball drops last two games in Kewpie Classic
After two wins in the Kewpie Classic in Columbia on Friday, the Trailblazers lost both games Saturday, finishing fourth in the tournament.
In their first game against Fatima, the Trailblazers only recorded three hits in a 4-1 loss.
The Comets scored all four of their runs in the third inning. Fatima only tallied two hits against Trailblazers pitcher Kate Guinn, but it was enough to capture the win.
It was a similar story in the second game, with Capital City beating Tolton 8-2 in the third-place game.
Tolton scored its runs on a two-run home run from Sadie Sexauer in the first inning. After that, it was all Capital City.
The Trailblazers are 16-10 on the season. They’ll host Hickman on Tuesday.
Rock Bridge softball wins both games in doubleheader
Rock Bridge pushed its record to 30-1 with road wins over Parkway South and Marquette in Chesterfield.
The Bruins opened the day with a 16-2 win over Parkway South.
The game got out of hand quickly as Anna Christ, Addie Morris and Sophie Schupp each hit home runs in the first inning.
Abby Hay and Cydney Fullerton joined the home-run parade later in the game.
Morris dominated in the circle as well, allowing just two runs in the five-inning game.
Christ and Kennedy Watson combined to throw a shutout in the Bruins’ 8-0 win over Marquette.
After a slow start, the Bruins’ offense took control of the game in the fourth inning. Kayla Mooney hit a two-run home run to make it 4-0. Morris went deep in the seventh for her second of the day.
Rock Bridge plays on the road Monday against Troy Buchanan.
Hickman softball goes 1-1 to finish Kewpie Classic
After going 1-1 on Friday, the Kewpies repeated their performance on Saturday with a win and a loss.
It was all Kewpies in the first game as they defeated Smith-Cotton 17-4.
After falling behind 2-1, Hickman put up 16 runs over the second and third innings. The Kewpies totaled 12 hits in the game.
Errors haunted Smith-Cotton the whole game.
The Tigers finished with seven, including three in the second inning.
Hickman’s Adlen Baker went 3-for-3 at the plate and pitched all four innings.
The Kewpies only recorded four hits in a 4-1 loss to Jefferson City.
Hickman took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Ella Grant brought home Lucy Hurtado on a fielder’s choice.
Jefferson City came back in the third inning after a three-run triple gave the Jays a 3-1 lead.
Jefferson City’s Avery Reynolds tossed a complete game.
Hickman (9-15) hosts Blair Oaks on Monday.