 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sparkling Shows: Annual Fire in the Sky event lights up Stephens Lake Park

Sparkling Shows: Annual Fire in the Sky event lights up Stephens Lake Park

People gather for the annual Fire in the Sky fireworks event on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Children ran around the different activity booths including crafts, games and potato sack races. The night ended with the fireworks display as the people watched with intrigue.

Cavelle Cole-Neal, left, and Alex Paris zip tie a banner to the posts

Cavelle Cole-Neal, left, and Alex Paris zip tie a banner to the posts on Monday at Stephens Lake Park. They were having trouble with the banner because one post was just shorter than the other. 
Cavelle Cole-Neal, left, takes the hammer from Alex Paris

Cavelle Cole-Neal, left, takes the hammer from Alex Paris on Monday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Cole-Neal showed Paris how to hammer a stake into the ground. 
People walk around Fire in the Sky

People walk around Fire in the Sky on Monday at Stephens Lake Park. Families and friends gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July and have fun. 
Glen Ward sings on stage

Glen Ward sings on stage on Monday at Stephens Lake Park. Ward created riffs and sang with his band the Kansas City Street Band. 
Leah Wilson attempts to climb an inflatable ball

Leah Wilson attempts to climb an inflatable ball on Monday at Stephens Lake Park. Wilson got to the third ball of the obstacle course before falling off. 
From Left, Kelsey Kobielusz, Annabel Carter and Kelly Widiger listen

From Left, Kelsey Kobielusz, Annabel Carter and Kelly Widiger listen to the live music on Monday at Stephens Lake Park. They talked about the songs played by the Kansas City Street Band. 
Kaison Zhang hops in a potato sack race

Kaison Zhang hops in a potato sack race on Monday at Stephens Lake Park. Zhang kept falling when he jumped as the sack fell down. 
Jay’Vion Minnis throws a ball into a fishbowl

Jay’Vion Minnis throws a ball into a fishbowl on Monday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Minnis made several of the shots and won temporary tattoos. 
Fireworks light up the sky on July 4th

Fireworks light up the sky Monday at Stephens Lake Park celebrating Independence Day. The fireworks display shot off to the beat of songs.

Fireworks light up the sky on July 4th
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022 Studying photojournalism and documentary Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter

Recommended for you