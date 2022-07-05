Sparkling Shows: Annual Fire in the Sky event lights up Stephens Lake Park

People gather for the annual Fire in the Sky fireworks event on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Children ran around the different activity booths including crafts, games and potato sack races. The night ended with the fireworks display as the people watched with intrigue.
Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022
Studying photojournalism and documentary
Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter
