Sparks fill Columbia's sky for Fourth of July festivities

People watch Fire in the Sky on Tuesday atop Plaza 3 parking garage near Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Fireworks lasted for only 11 minutes before stopping, which resulted in some crowd members leaving early.
In addition to the Stephens Lake Park festivities, surrounding neighborhoods also set off fireworks on Tuesday in Columbia. Fire in the Sky was a sanctioned event, but fireworks other than a sparkler are illegal within city limits.
The city of Columbia hosted its 71st Annual Fire in the Sky event Tuesday evening in celebration of Independence Day. Events at Stephens Lake Park included arts and crafts, games and live music performances from Banastre Tarleton, Allie Bruns and We B Friends. The fireworks display, which began at about 9:15 p.m., was set to simulcast music on KBXR 102.3. Onlookers watched the show from folding chairs on the tops of parking garages, the roofs of their cars and on blankets in the grass. Fire in the Sky lasted for 11 minutes, stopped unexpectedly then continued a short time after.
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.
