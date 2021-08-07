The Columbia City Council is having a special meeting Monday to discuss potentially reinstating a mask mandate.
The meeting will take place in the council chambers at the Daniel Boone City Building at 7 p.m. Council members will hear public comment before taking a vote.
A six-sevenths vote is required to pass an ordinance as an emergency measure, according to a city news release. If council members hold to the positions they expressed at last Monday’s meeting, there will be insufficient votes to impose an emergency mask mandate.
At that meeting, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services director Stephanie Browning recommended bringing back a mask requirement in city buildings, but said she was unsure how effective a city-wide mask mandate would be, mainly because of the difficulty in enforcement.
“It’s difficult to think about putting an order in place when you have no means to enforce it,” Browning said. “I feel like people need to do the right thing: you need to wear a mask.”
Browning encouraged mask-wearing, both indoors and outside, whether an individual is vaccinated or not.
A requirement to wear masks in all city-run buildings will begin Monday, the city manager’s office announced Wednesday. The announcement tracked with Browning’s recommendation.
The city manager’s office, in the news release announcing the new requirement, cited the “growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County and the increased transmissibility of the delta variant” as reasons for imposing the mask mandate.
Council members started the mask discussion at the end of last Monday’s meeting after hearing multiple residents speak in favor of masks during the public comment portion of the meeting.
First Ward councilperson Pat Fowler initially suggested bringing back a mask ordinance, citing concerns she has heard from the public, as well as an increase in COVID-19 cases and positivity rates.
Second Ward councilperson Andrea Waner and Third Ward councilperson Karl Skala agreed. Both had concerns about students returning to school and the effect it will have.
Sixth Ward councilperson Betsy Peters was the first to express uncertainty on how effective a mask mandate would be. Peters called it unenforceable and said it would cause problems with the bar and restaurant industry.
Mayor Brian Treece and Fifth Ward councilperson Matt Pitzer also expressed misgivings about the mask ordinance.
The 3-3 split came down to a decision to have Monday’s special meeting, which was approved in a 4-2 vote. Pitzer and Treece voted against the meeting. Fourth Ward councilperson Ian Thomas was not in attendance.
Gauging public reaction to a mandate is difficult. Treece noted at last Monday’s session that 43 emails supporting a mask mandate had been received and a number of speakers also expressed support for one.
In a quick tally of stores on Ninth Street this week, just six out of 41 stores had signs that they required masks. Seven said they recommended masks, 27 had no sign of any sort and one said that vaccinated people were not required to wear a mask.
Ben Huang, owner of Yogoluv, said employees are required to wear masks but they are just recommended for customers. He said he believed a mask mandate from the city would be beneficial.
“There’s been times here where we’ll have like a little scare of maybe an employee... tested positive or something, but then the coworker didn’t (get COVID-19),” Huang said. “So it showed that wearing the masks actually did prevent it from being spread.”
Kim Dill, Peace Nook coordinator, said they require masks for employees and customers because vaccinated people can carry the virus. She said the staff makes decisions collectively.
“I think it’s important to keep our community safe... whether that be people who are already vaccinated or people who are unvaccinated who need to be protected for one reason or another,” Dill said.