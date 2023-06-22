Spirit of '76 firework tent dazzles with options

Rose Walker, manager of the Spirit of ‘76 Fireworks tent, discusses the store’s promotions with Manessa Weaver on Thursday in Columbia. Weaver arrived to pick up entry wristbands for the tent’s free synchronized fireworks show, which will be set to the film “Fantasia” on June 24.
Jerry Gerloff, left, assistant manager of the Sonic in Boonville, shops with his supervisor Wesley Waters on Thursday at the Spirit of ’76 tent. The drive-in restaurant collaborates with Spirit of ’76 each year to host a fireworks giveaway for the Boonville community.
Robert Smith, Spirit of ’76’s vice president of revenue and technology, examines product with tent manager Rose Walker on Thursday at Midway. The tent, touted as the largest in Missouri, will be open every day until July 5.
The Spirit of ’76 fireworks tent at Midway opened to the public for the summer season on Thursday. As part of the grand opening, the store has a variety of events and deals, including a “buy one get one” sale, a movie night and a summer kickoff with games and food. Midway lies a few miles west of Columbia on Interstate 70.
At the Spirit of ’76 firework tent, employees put the final touches in place Thursday as they opened to the public. The tent, located at Midway near the retail location for the Spirit of ’76 fireworks shop, is 10,000 square feet and is advertised as the largest of its kind in Missouri.
To put such a large structure in place required a significant amount of preparation. For several months, the site has undergone construction, landscaping, installment of water and power lines and the assistance of a company that specializes in raising tents. All of this work culminates in a tent that stays up for less than a month and is open daily until July 5.
The opening is accompanied by a host of free summer events put on by the fireworks shop, including a movie night with coordinated fireworks, safety classes and a summer kickoff celebration with games, food and fireworks.