SPLAT! mud run returns to pre-COVID numbers, more than 1,100 kids participate

Olivia, Easton and Oliver Bannister woke up at 7:30 a.m. on a cloudy and brisk Saturday morning to do a few runs and get ready for the annual Splat! Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run at Gans Creek Recreational Area.
The Bannister family is no stranger to the event. "We've been doing this for three years," said Olivia, 13. She wore athletic shorts, a dark blue T-shirt with the event's logo and a colorful removable tattoo on her cheek. Her brother Easton, 12, stood next to her with a big smile on his face.
Oliver, 6½, waited patiently for his wave to start, as the first waves of 4- to 5-year-olds started going through the obstacles as soon as the clock hit 8:30 a.m.
More than 1,100 kids ages 4 to 15 attended the event this year, with newly added waves to allow more kids to run. In total, there were 10 waves with a 125 capacity.
Tammy Miller, marketing specialist for Columbia Parks and Recreation, said the event is back to its pre-COVID participation numbers with several waves selling out.
"We're pretty happy and excited to be back to where we were before the pandemic started," Miller said.
Age groups from 4 to 5 faced a 1K course with 13 obstacles; kids from 6 to 8 ran a 2K course with 18 obstacles, and those 8 to 15 ran 3K with 23 obstacles.
Two white borders separated the main course from the edges, where parents and grandparents cheered for kids, recorded with their phones and even held their child's hands if they were hesitant to go through the mud.
MU alum Natalie Merrick was one of the mothers who cheered for her 5-year-old Louis on his first mud run while her husband watched over him. Merrick's three-year-old daughter tried to participate by running alongside her brother.
"I think seeing her running next to her brother on the edges of the course is a good sign for when she is ready," Merrick said.
Other attendees sat on a set of bleachers next to "The Big Splat," the final obstacle: a crawl net over a mud pit deep enough to cover smaller kids up to their knees.
Erika Coffman, recreation services manager for Columbia Parks and Recreation, explained the process of assembling the course and preparing the mud for the event.
"We have an amazing construction and sports staff in charge of digging the mud pits, which have been here for a while," she said.
Coffman said Gans Creek, which used to be a farm before the community bought the property, relies on an irrigation system. This allows the crew to connect hoses and generate water to fill up the pits.
"This area has evolved a lot in the last nine years and this has become a great event, so we are excited," she said.
Kids will have something to look forward for next year's mud run. Miller said that for Splat's 10th anniversary Columbia Parks and Recreation will make "significant changes, including new obstacles to the current course."