Spooky scary skeletons and other sundry creeps

Dana Harris lets her grandson, CJ Harris, 3, inspect her necklace Wednesday on Spring Cress Drive. CJ came down to see the scenes Harris put up for this year and to help her set up more before Halloween night.
Three demonic doctors perform an autopsy on a skeleton in Dana Harris’ front yard Wednesday on Spring Cress Drive. This is one of Harris’ favorite decorations of all the ones she put out this year. She grows her collection of decor every year with donations.
CJ Harris, 3, sits among his grandmother’s decorations Wednesday on Spring Cress Drive. CJ had a few favorite decorations at the house, but most of all he loved two skeleton dogs he named “brother” and “sister.”
A Larceny bottle sits on a table while a pair of eyes float in a glass next to it Wednesday on Spring Cress Drive. Dana Harris says putting up all the decorations is worth it because of all the children’s reactions to it.
Rows of pumpkin-faced scarecrows line the fence at Dana Harris’ house on Spring Cress Drive. “People think that (decorating) is so hard to do,” Harris said. “But when I start putting it up, it’s so easy to do. I have some where I think ‘oh I don’t like that one at all,’ and I have some where I think ‘oh yeah that’s genius.’”
It’s hard to miss Dana Harris’ house in northeast Columbia — at least around this time of year. It’s the one with the lights, graveyard and skeletons.
Harris may hate scary movies and dressing up, but she loves to decorate — especially for Halloween. About 20 years ago, she started with small decorations to put out in her yard for the holiday. That quickly developed into the spectacle that it is today.
“I started doing it just a little bit, and each year it got bigger and bigger,” Harris said. “Last year, I had so much stuff, I actually extend it to the backyard.”
Now, Harris said, she has about 20 bins full of decorations in her shed. Each year, she picks up stuff off the curb and gets donations to use in her decorations. Most of that will end up back on the curb for other people to take.
For Harris, the decorations and holiday are all about the kids. Around 300 to 500 kids visit the attraction each year, Harris said.
“You know what touches my heart? I heard two little girls (say) ‘everyday she puts something new up,’” Harris said. “So that just motivates me to put up something new all the time. You know, for the kids.”