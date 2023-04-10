Rowden chats

Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, chats with Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, and Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence as the Senate's secretary opens up a role-call vote. The vote unanimoisly appointed Rowden president pro tem of the Senate.

 Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Independent

Ladbrokes, the London gambling house where bets can be placed on anything from badminton matches to whether Ron DeSantis will be elected vice president in 2024, isn’t offering odds on Missouri adopting sports betting.

But the top Republican and Democrat in the state Senate agreed last week that the chances are slim with only five weeks remaining in this year’s session. That pessimistic assessment was made the morning after the chamber spent eight hours arguing about how and whether to expand gambling in the state.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you