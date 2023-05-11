Sen. Bill Eigel

Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, holds the Missouri Senate floor alone Thursday evening, just over 24 hours from the legislative deadline.

 Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Independent

A Republican lawmaker running for governor next year held up all action in the Missouri Senate Thursday night, arguing one of his top legislative priorities was being held hostage in negotiations over legalizing sports wagering. 

Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, spent much of the evening reading aloud from a biography of Ronald Reagan and from the Missouri GOP’s platform, blocking any action on legislation. 