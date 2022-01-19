JEFFERSON CITY — From nature trails to cell towers, higher education to autism centers, Gov. Mike Parson's budget, unveiled Wednesday, proposed far-reaching projects that would affect every part of the state.
Fueled by a strong economy and a historic infusion of federal funds, the proposal would allocate $2.8 billion in federal relief and $12 billion in state general revenue, while still leaving $281 million for unexpected future expenses.
The budget, which totals nearly $47 billion, is a proposal, that will go first to the House and, eventually, the Senate. What is passed will go into effect for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1. Under federal regulations, the relief known as American Rescue Plan Act funds must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.
Although the governor is a Republican, his budget proposal won plaudits from key Democrat House Minority Floor Leader Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield. She said the budget plan supported several Democratic priorities, though it still has a long way to go before being passed.
"I think that since I've been here, this budget, what we've been able to see so far, is most in line with Democratic values," she said.
One of Parson's top priorities was $722 million to improve and expand child care.
"We feel like one of the most important things to getting people back to work is having child care opportunities for those people," said Dan Haug, the state's budget director.
Nearly $469 million in ARPA funds would go toward high-priority capital projects for each public university in the state. For MU, that is NextGen Precision Health initiative, its health care research initiative. The university requested $115 million to expand its radiopharmaceutical center through a collaboration of programs beyond NextGen, spokesperson Christian Basi said. In addition, MU would invest $243 million of its own funds.
"Funding such as this helps us maintain high-quality education and deliver on our research mission," UM System President Mun Choi said in a news release. "This is very encouraging news for higher education, and we are grateful for the governor’s bold leadership and his recognition of the critical role the University of Missouri plays in the vitality of our state.”
The general budget includes a $51.6 million increase in core funding for all four-year higher education institutions.
Aaron Willard, Parson's chief of staff, called it the biggest investment these universities have ever seen.
"This is setting a new record," said Mardy Leathers, director of the state's Office of Workforce Development. "These investments we're going to talk about are truly impactful, comprehensive and life-changing."
The ARPA proposal includes $69.3 million to construct a 78-mile section of the Rock Island Corridor, spanning from Eugene to Beaufort. The state acquired the railroad corridor in December, with plans to create a 144-mile trail.
"We can help establish the largest circular rail-to-trail network in the United States and a world-class, one-of-a-kind destination for travelers coming to Missouri while also supporting businesses and creating jobs," Parson said in his State of the State speech.
Another focus was on broadband, with $250 million proposed for expanding it into rural areas, $34 million for rural telehealth access and $30 million for the 100 Cell Towers campaign, meant to expand 5G. Plus, the ARPA budget had $9.6 million to bring WiFi to state parks.
Parson also proposed using $104.7 million in ARPA funds to build a new public safety crime lab in Jefferson City, which would assist in processing sexual assault forensic examination kits and other procedures.
Part of the ARPA funds would go toward pandemic relief and economic recovery, including small business grants, nonprofit grants and general pandemic-related funds intended for personal protective equipment, hospital funding or whatever else the state might need.
A major focus of this year's budget proposal was hiring and retaining staff, following pandemic-related employment issues that spanned industries.
Using general revenue funds, Parson proposed a $21.8 million program that would match local school district funds to hire and retain quality teachers, along with raising their base salary to $38,000 per year.
Many of the allocations were based on local fund matching, with the idea that communities will pay for parts of projects using their own ARPA funds. This would allow for more local control on how state money is spent in those areas, Willard said.
Matching programs included road and bridge updates and local water projects. Infrastructure was a key point of the budget proposals, with $100 million designated to develop rural roads.
There were also proposed increases for state employees. The governor has proposed a pay raise of 5.5% or a minimum of $15 per hour for state workers. The governor also proposed an $11.6 million incentive program in which the state would match employee retirement savings.
An extra $500 million would go to the Missouri State Employees' Retirement System. Haug said the system was "in good shape but this makes us very solid going forward."
The governor also proposed implementing $955 million in "value-based health programs," which would pay people based on the quality of the care they provide. It rewards caregivers for quality over quantity of care, with portions allocated for developmental disability, behavioral health and home- and community-based service providers, as well as nursing facilities.
The budget would include $50 million in support for people with developmental disabilities and behavioral health issues, which would eliminate the need for a waitlist for services, as well as $4.2 million for state autism centers, more than doubling their capacity.
Haug said that although the budget proposal allocates the entire federal bonanza, Parson's budget also is cautious, using one-time funds for one-time projects instead of new ongoing expenses.
As a cushion, the proposal sets aside a $281 million expense fund to be used as needed. Another $100 million would help pay off bonds, which would save $148 million down the line.