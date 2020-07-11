Budget restrictions have forced the State Historical Society of Missouri to lay off 14 employees.

Eleven of the 14 employees were full-time workers at the society's headquarters at the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia, according to a news release sent Friday.

Three part-time employees will be laid off in St. Louis, Springfield and at the society's research center in Kansas City. 

The society's budget has been restricted because of a decline in state revenue in the 2020 fiscal year and an anticipated decline for the 2021 fiscal year. The budget for the 2021 fiscal year has been reduced by $1,436,197. 

The State Historical Society will reduce hours of operation when its six research centers open Aug. 4. The centers will be open by appointment from noon until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in order to accommodate the staff reduction. 

Masks will be required to enter the building. 

