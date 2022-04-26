JEFFERSON CITY — When it comes to filing missing person reports in Missouri, those 17 years of age or older are not considered children under existing law. A bill — HB 1559 — that received first-round approval from the House on Tuesday aims to change that.
Rep. Bishop Davidson, R-Republic and the bill's sponsor, said that, if passed, it would change the definition of a missing child from under 17 to under 18. He explained that when a 17-year-old runs away from home, the parents or legal guardians continue to be legally responsible for the youth's health and education. Yet, the parent could not file a missing person report.
Supporters of the bill have said that the proposed age adjustment could fix loopholes that allow liability for those 17-years-old, but do not allow the same parents to call the police to find their missing 17-year-old.
Rep. Barry Hovis, R-Cape Girardeau, asked whether the bill would include any parental permissions for medical procedures or similar things for 17-year-olds in the same way it does for those 16 and younger.
Davidson answered that the bill does not cover anything along those lines.
Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury,said she was shocked to learn that police often don't search for a 17-year-old because of the current state statute. She cited a Department of Homeland Security report that found over 900 children in foster care went missing in 2019.
Davidson responded that according to the bill, a missing child could also include a person still in foster care regardless of age — which is currently not the case.
The bill needs another vote to move to the Senate.