The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested two men on Interstate 70 Thursday after finding 67 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.
At approximately 4:20 p.m., troopers pulled over Daryl Lindsley, 58, of Marietta, Georgia, and Brian Sessions, 56, of Bradenton, Florida, at the 124 mile marker for following another vehicle too closely.
The Highway Patrol said a dog with the Callaway County Sheriff's Department alerted them to the two men's vehicle for a smell of narcotics. Troopers then found 67 pounds of marijuana.
Both Lindsley and Sessions face one charge of delivery of a controlled substance. Sessions faces another charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Boone County Jail records, both men have bonded out of the facility.