The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested two men on Interstate 70 Thursday after finding 67 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., troopers pulled over Daryl Lindsley, 58, of Marietta, Georgia, and Brian Sessions, 56, of Bradenton, Florida, at the 124 mile marker for following another vehicle too closely.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you