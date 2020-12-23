More than 23,000 initial shots of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Missouri so far.
But before doses are even delivered, a herculean amount of work has gone on behind the scenes to ensure its smooth arrival.
As of Tuesday, 285 locations across the state had been approved to administer the vaccine, according to a news release from Gov. Mike Parson’s office.
Parson's administration issued an emergency rule Wednesday aimed at building up the army of people doling out doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
In a rule change published by the Secretary of State’s office, the state will allow pharmacy technicians to administer vaccinations as long as they are under the supervision of a full-fledged, licensed pharmacist.
The action, which already has approval from federal regulators, could get the vaccine to more people in a shorter amount of time as the nation grapples with hospitalizations and deaths from the deadly pandemic.
CVS will begin administering vaccinations in nearly 600 of Missouri’s long-term care facilities on Monday — a key facet of the state’s effort to vaccinate some of the state’s most vulnerable residents, whose deaths have made up nearly half of all COVID-related deaths in the state.
Hy-Vee has been ramping up hiring, with the hopes of bringing on 1,000 technicians in order to administer COVID vaccines in eight states, including Missouri.
“This whole thing has been kind of fly by the seat of your pants,” Ron Fitzwater, the CEO of the Missouri Pharmacy Association said in an interview earlier this month. “We haven’t been through this before.”
Pharmacies have had to quickly assemble systems and put plans in place. For smaller, community pharmacies that are often located in more rural areas, having access to a vaccine will be critical, Gregory said.
Roughly 16 percent of the independently owned rural pharmacies in the U.S. shut down between March 2003 and March 2018, according to a 2018 policy brief from the RUPRI Center for Rural Health Policy Analysis based at the University of Iowa.
During that time period, 16 of Missouri’s rural ZIP codes either went from one or more pharmacies to one, or from one to zero.
CareSTL Heath, a Federally Qualified Health Center that provides affordable healthcare to underserved communities throughout St. Louis, is expecting its first shipment of both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines in a week, a spokeswoman said.
Angela Clabon, CareSTL Health’s CEO, said the center will take away lessons learned from its flu shot clinics and COVID testing efforts and apply them to distributing a COVID vaccine. CareSTL has been trying to reach residents in as many ways possible, from setting up drive-through sites and going directly to them.
Reaching sometimes transient residents in order to make sure they come back in three to four weeks for their second dose of a COVID vaccine will be a challenge, Clabon said. In some instances, when COVID test results took five days to get back, “believe it or not some persons’ phones disconnected in that time,” Clabon said.
But despite the questions that remain in the early stages of planning for the vaccine’s arrival, Clabon knows CareSTL will be there.
“When you’re responsible for your community, you just don’t say no,” Clabon said. “You just deliver.”