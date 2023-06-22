 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

30 years later: How Pattonsburg survived the 1993 flood by moving the town uphill

30 years later: How Pattonsburg survived the 1993 flood by moving the town uphill

Pattonsburg is a town with few houses, almost no trees and a tornado shelter for a school.

Situated in the far northwest corner of Missouri, it was built with one thing in mind — survival.

Edmon Earl Howard, Jr., looks through a book of photos of the 1993 flood

Edmon Earl Howard, Jr., looks through a book of photos of the 1993 flood on Monday in Pattonsburg. Howard served as mayor of Pattonsburg from 1991-1993, and again from 2015-2021. “A lot of people were just drained after the flood,” said Howard. “A lot of people packed up, and they’re gone."
The remnants of a handmade sign rest against other debris in the abandoned post office on Sunday in old Pattonsburg

The remnants of a handmade sign rest against other debris in the abandoned post office on Sunday in old Pattonsburg. “It was a fight for two years,” Walker said about the struggle to receive financial aid from the federal government.
Gene Walker stands outside the Old Memories cafe on Sunday in Pattonsburg

Gene Walker stands outside the Old Memories cafe on Sunday in Pattonsburg. The cafe, which is temporarily closed, features a mural on the inside wall depicting the old downtown Pattonsburg. “We got flooded in July of ‘93, we applied for the money and didn’t actually get it verified that we were gonna have it until July of ‘94, so it took a full year to go through the process,” Walker said of old Pattonsburg. “By the time we got done with that some people had already brought their homes back, or some of the older folks said I’m done, forget it.”
LEFT: The remnants of the old Pattonsburg school. RIGHT: The new Pattonsburg R-II School District on Sunday

LEFT: The remnants of the old Pattonsburg school. RIGHT: The new Pattonsburg R-II School District on Sunday in Pattonsburg. The original school remained open after the flood, until a fire destroyed most of the structure in 1996. By Walker’s estimation, Pattonsburg school has about 200 students enrolled, a number that continues to shrink. “It used to be every three miles there was a farmhouse that had six kids in it,” said Walker. “Now every 30 miles there’s a farmhouse that has one kid in it, maybe." 

 
LEFT: The land where Jolene and Kenny Calvin’s house used to stand in old Pattonsburg

LEFT: The land where Jolene and Kenny Calvin’s house used to stand in old Pattonsburg. RIGHT: The Calvin’s house where it now sits in new Pattonsburg on Sunday. “Jolene was the school secretary for years and her husband was the county sheriff,” said Walker. “Beautiful lady, sweet lady.” 
LEFT: An old church that still remains in old Pattonsburg on Sunday

LEFT: An old church that still remains in old Pattonsburg on Sunday. RIGHT: The new Baptist church on Sunday in Pattonsburg. The different architecture reflects the changes between old Pattonsburg and new Pattonsburg. Walker said of the new town, “It’s the same but it’s not the same."
Gene Walker stands in his living room next to a handmade replica of his home on Sunday in Pattonsburg

Gene Walker stands in his living room next to a handmade replica of his home on Sunday in Pattonsburg. Walker’s house, which was originally built in 1876, was one of 19 homes that were picked up and moved to the new town. Walker, who worked for the school in 1993, said that on the morning of the flood, “I was in the school basement pumping out water. Just in time for the whole town to flood!”
Water fills a large pothole on an unmaintained road

Water fills a large pothole on an unmaintained road on Sunday in old Pattonsburg. Before 1993, federal intervention after flooding was routine, if inadequate. Walker said of old Pattonsburg, “It floods, it goes down, FEMA shows up. One year they brought a box of spic and span and a bucket, so that was the federal government's response.”
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Studying digital and print journalism. Reach me at ejhcwh@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @EJHaas3.

  • Visual journalism reporter, summer 2023.

    Graduate student studying documentary journalism.

    Reach me at tcj22d@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.