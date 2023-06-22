30 years later: How Pattonsburg survived the 1993 flood by moving the town uphill

Pattonsburg is a town with few houses, almost no trees and a tornado shelter for a school.
Situated in the far northwest corner of Missouri, it was built with one thing in mind — survival.
Thirty years ago in July 1993, Pattonsburg was ruined when two back-to-back, 500-year floods swamped the town. Surrounded by a network of Missouri River tributaries and creeks, the streets filled up like a swimming pool.
Forced to move, the 300 residents eventually took everything, including their homes, and relocated to higher ground four miles away. Using FEMA money, they started over and defiantly built a new town.
Their slogan today is a short but appropriate acknowledgement of this devastating history: “A proud heritage, a new beginning.”
A biblical flood
On the morning of July 7, 1993, Richard Mooney came downstairs to find his dining room carpet soaked. By the end of the day, water in the house had risen to the height of his knees.
“We’ve had several floods over the years, and it’s done some damage but it’s something we clean up,” said Mooney, now the mayor of Pattonsburg. “(These two) were of epic proportions, and it just wiped out the town.”
His house — in the center of what is now called Old Pattonsburg — had never flooded before.
“It was the scariest thing,” said the mayor, who was trapped in the house until help arrived. “I had a boat, but it was in the garage. I could not get to the garage because water — it has a lot of current to it.”
The situation seemed dire until Pattonsburg officials began discussing the process of relocating to a plot of farm land about 1,000 feet higher than the flood plain where the old town was sitting.
The land had been offered by a farmer who owned roughly 100 acres, about the same amount as the old town occupied. He agreed to sell the land on condition that a street be named Meadows, after his wife’s family.
The new Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail was built on a street called Meadows Lane.
Moving uphill
The decision to move was ultimately made by the town council, and Mooney was a member at the time.
“To agree to move took maybe about two meetings — to find out if it was even possible,” he said.
An appeal for state funding was futile, so the town applied for federal money. FEMA ended up buying the entire town, giving it $12 million to rebuild.
Additional financial help came from Universal Studios, which used the bleak, abandoned town in 1999 to film Ang Lee’s “Ride With the Devil.”
“It was enough,” said Mooney of the federal money, which went mostly to roads and other infrastructure, as well as to move the homes that could be relocated.
In the process of applying for aid, then-Councilperson Gene Walker said he learned far more about how the federal and state governments work than he ever really wanted to.
Walker helped the town secure hazard mitigation money and said the appraisal process could seem quite arbitrary. If homeowners had two appraisals of their property, Walker said, they would get the lesser amount.
Properties that survived the flood were moved to new lots assigned in a double-blind process. Owners were selected randomly to pick, again randomly, when they could choose their new lot.
“If you picked late, you got to pick your neighbors,” Walker said.
Rebuilding a town
After the land was acquired, the six-month process of design and construction began with the help of several architects and engineers.
“We really knew what we kind of wanted, but we really didn’t know how to go about it,” Mooney said. “The state and federal governments… got all kinds of experts they sent here, and they told us ‘Oh, you need to do this, you need to do this,’ and so we went on their recommendations.”
Funding restrictions and opinions among the residents about the way the new town should be arranged complicated the matter. The direction of Main Street was heavily contested, for example, Mooney said.
“We just kind of went with what we could afford,” he said. “We were meeting every night from 7 o’clock to midnight, 1. Every single night. And that’s how much work went in.”
Today, the new Pattonsburg projects a surreal, edge-of-the-world feel. Constrained by a budget too small to accommodate all the recommendations of architects and engineers sent by the federal government, the new town has sidewalks but virtually no curbs.
A strip mall, housing the Old Memories Cafe, appears to be its largest commercial space. It also includes a gun shop, a beauty salon, a photography equipment store, a few medical clinics and office space.
There is a convenience store, but no official grocery store, and just one gas station inside the town boundaries.
Its one school is a tornado-proof set of concrete monolithic domes. Standing 75 feet higher than the flood plain, the structure is also flood-resistant.
Shortly after the floods, the old high school had burned to the ground.
What was lost
The upshot of the move for Pattonsburg has been a loss of both revenue and population, which had dwindled to 314 people from a high of 1,000 in 1900.
The old town, now disincorporated, still houses a few people who decided not to move. The federal government won’t sell the land because it would involve paying flood insurance.
“That’s why they wanted us to get out of there,” Mooney said.
Pattonsburg was once home to the “world’s biggest cap factory” and the town’s biggest employer. The factory was bought by an outside company that moved its operations to Mexico and China. The building still stands and has become a Polaris dealership.
Additionally, more families used to own farmland around the old town. Control of livestock and crops is down to about one family and a hog operation owned by Smithfield Grain, a subsidiary of Smithfield Foods, Mooney said.
Interstate 35 also dealt a blow to the town, sending the traffic that once passed through town to the east.
“And then we had the floods, and this and that and the other, and it just,” Mooney’s voice trailed off. “It was just slowly dying the way it was.”
Of all the driving forces diminishing and evolving Pattonsburg, however, the floods have been by far the most dramatic and threatening. They mark the point when people decided whether to stay or leave.
“For some people, it drew them together; for others ‘Oh, it’s not the same town.’ And it’s not.
“(But) we’re still family,” he said. “Whether you’re a blood relative, or you just live here for 10 years, you’re family. That’s the way we look at it.”