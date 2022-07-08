The endurance race along the Missouri River from Kaw Point in Kansas City to St. Charles known as the American Water Missouri River 340 (MR340) is set to begin Tuesday, marking its 17th year.
At least 650 paddlers in 485 boats will start the race early Tuesday and have until 9 p.m. Friday to finish.
Solo paddlers have 86 hours to cover 340 miles, while paddlers in teams must complete the race in 85 hours. Racers on the river beyond the designated time to finish will no longer be in the race.
Sixteen participants in the race are from Columbia, among hundreds from the Midwest. But a significant number come from around the country, including racers from New Jersey, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, Virginia, Washington and Texas.
There are six checkpoints along the route where racers must sign in and out to confirm their continual participation.
The deadline to reach each checkpoint is based on the 85-to-86 hour time frame to complete the race. Failure to miss a checkpoint or not reaching a checkpoint on time are grounds for disqualification.
Last year, only two-thirds of the participants were able to finish, considered the world's longest non-stop river race, within the time limits, according to the MR340 website.
River access points close to Columbia include Huntsdale, Cooper’s Landing, and Hartsburg. Racers are allowed to take breaks and meet support crews for additional supplies.
To register, a racer must pay a fee of $50 along with an additional requirement of raising $200 for the Missouri River Relief, a nonprofit organization that helps maintain the river by collecting and disposing of trash.
If the $200 goal is not met, the rest of the money will be charged to the card of the registered paddler.
Participants of the MR340 race are split into divisions — women’s and men’s solo divisions, for example — as well as teams. Classes are also designated for types of boats used, such as the pedal drive and dragonboat divisions.
Last year, a team of three paddlers won the race with a time of 36 hours, 20 minutes. The all-time record was set in 2018 — 33 hours to complete the race.