The Senate failed to pass a redistricting map Monday that would likely put seven Republicans and one Democrat in Congress.
After weeks of delay and debate, including a rally for the 7-1 map Monday morning, the Senate introduced Senate Bill 663, which would draw new congressional districts across the state. The state legislature must draw new lines every 10 years, following new census data.
Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, introduced the amendment Monday evening. The amendment failed with only eight voting in favor, versus 24 opposed following a lengthy filibuster. Debate continued on another amendment following the vote.
The House of Representatives passed a 6-2 map, which would likely result in six Republican-leaning and two Democratic-leaning districts. A 7-1 map, favored by members of the conservative caucus, would redistrict the state into seven Republican-favoring districts and one Democrat-favoring district.
The Senate bill also includes an emergency clause, which would allow the bill to go into effect before the August primaries. The clause requires a two-thirds vote to pass.
Eigel's proposed 7-1 map would alter districts 2 and 5, which include the St. Charles and Kansas City areas, respectively.
The 7-1 map was introduced amid heavy conservative caucus criticism of the 6-2 map. Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, referred to it as the "sellout map" and the "bought-and-paid-for map."
Onder said the 6-2 map would "enable" the Democratic Party to "work their will on the people of the United States."
"Every one of these congressional seats matters," he said, adding that a map that would give away one to two congressional district seats to the Democrats would be "unacceptable."
He went on to give examples of gerrymandered seats in places controlled by the Democratic Party, namely New York City, Illinois and Nevada.
"All over the country, Democrats are engaging in aggressive partisan redistricting," Onder said, "so you would think unless we are going to engage in complete political malpractice in this building, we would fight fire with fire."
Minority floor leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, disagreed with Onder's justification.
"Two wrongs don't make a right," Rizzo said.
The Senate debate was delayed for more than four hours, in part due to the Republican senators holding a caucus meeting. However, the long, closed-door meeting did not seem to resolve the Republican infighting over the map, which would keep the current 6-2 divide in Missouri, with some Republicans concerned a 7-1 map would be challenged in court.
"Could we draw a 7-1 map that wouldn't end up in court, wouldn't be challenged? There's a lot of reasons why we think a 6-2 is a reasonable process," Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, said. "And so if we can draw a map that I believe can be defended for far into the future, that's ultimately the goal there."
After Eigel proposed the 7-1 map, Onder and Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, took the floor for over four hours. The vote came around 10 p.m., before senators launched into debate on another amendment.
Dozens of protestors watched the debate from the public gallery. They were participants of a prayer rally Monday morning in support of the 7-1 map, organized by the conservative group Concerned Women for America.
Onder's wife, Allison Onder, wore a "7:1" sticker on her lapel, the same sticker worn by many of the protestors. Maggie Bick, a resident of St. Louis and member of the Missouri Right to Life, participated in the rally with at least two companions.
Bick supported the 7-1 map because she believed it was what "people in Missouri want," as indicated in the latest census and presidential election vote. She said this map reflected how Missourians were "more conservative than liberal leaning."
She went to the prayer rally at 10 a.m., held near the office of the secretary of state, where other participants said prayers and gave out instructions for their activities later in the day. Afterward, the protestors went to visit the senators' offices, informing the senators of their demands and praying in front of their offices. Bick and her companions estimated they visited around 15 senators.
After making the rounds, Bick and other protestors returned to the second floor, where Onder, Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, and Eigel, along with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, made speeches in support of a 7-1 map.