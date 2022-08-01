In 1946, President Harry Truman wrote to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill with an invitation to visit Westminster College in Fulton.

“This is a wonderful school in my home state,” Truman wrote. “Hope you can do it. I will introduce you.”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Studying digital and print journalism. Reach me at ejhcwh@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @EJHaas3.

Recommended for you