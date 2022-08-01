In 1946, President Harry Truman wrote to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill with an invitation to visit Westminster College in Fulton.
“This is a wonderful school in my home state,” Truman wrote. “Hope you can do it. I will introduce you.”
The invitation drew Churchill to Fulton on March 5 of that year where he delivered the pivotal "Iron Curtain" speech that marked the onset of the Cold War.
In the speech, he gave a stern warning about the menace of Soviet communism and urged the U.S. and Great Britain to become guardians of peace.
“From Stettin in the Baltic, to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent,” said Churchill speaking on the campus of Fulton’s Westminster College.
"The safety of the world requires a new unity in Europe, from which no nation should be permanently outcast."
Not 20 years later, Westminster College President Dr. Robert L. D. Davidson sought to memorialize Churchill’s visit by moving and reassembling — stone by stone — a Christopher Wren church in London known as St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury.
The church eventually became part of America's National Churchill Museum. But over time, the concrete mortar holding the limestone blocks of the church exterior has begun to deteriorate, cracking and becoming weather-worn and dirty.
A concrete plaza deck wrapping around the church has been closed to the public since 2018 due to leaks. However, water mitigation has been a problem since the museum opened.
With the help of a $1.9 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (matched by $2.1 million in bond funds), the Churchill museum at Westminster plans to restore and clean the building — some of which dates back to the 17th century.
Scaffolding will go up on the south, east and north sides of the church so workers can clean the stones and coat them with a waterproof substance. The mortar will be replaced with a lime-based substitute.
The deck will be completely removed to waterproof the substructure, then rebuilt stronger and less water-permissive.
The ARPA funds for the project have been described as "President Biden's plan to provide direct relief to Americans, contain COVID-19, and rescue the economy," promising to, among other things, provide emergency grants to businesses hit hard by COVID-19.
“I think this is a really extraordinary endorsement by the Department of Commerce," said the museum curator, Tim Riley. "They recognized that this place, with its legacy and its history, is a tourist attraction.”
Preservation work on the building began before the pandemic and will be able to continue with the aid of the federal grant.
To date, the museum has invested $1.4 million in the preservation of the stone and similar facility upkeep, and an additional $1 million will be needed to preserve the windows of the church.
“This grant will permit us to continue the preservation of the historic stone, but also help us to tend to some water mitigation issues,” Riley said.
The building was designed by one of the most famous English architects, known primarily for St. Paul's Cathedral in London, as well as Kensington Palace and the monument to the great fire of London.
Due to the cost of demolition after the war, the church sat in ruins after its bombing until Westminster College offered to move it from the city. This effort, said Riley, was supported by Churchill himself in the years before his death.
America's National Churchill Museum opened underneath the church in 1969 to honor the life and career of the prime minister. Today, it sees an average of 21,000 visitors per year.
A lecture series has brought to the museum world-renowned speakers such as Mikhail Gorbachev, Margaret Thatcher, Lech Walesa and Madeline Albright. On Oct. 6, the International Churchill Conference will gather world leaders and scholars in Kansas City and Fulton to debate the dangers of war and the challenges of peace.
Because of tourism at the Churchill museum alone, $1.9 million flows through Callaway County every year, according to Westminster College officials.
The bidding process for the museum renovation will begin later in 2022. Once complete, construction will begin in early 2023.
The museum is anticipating that the project will wrap up by early summer 2024, coinciding with the 150th anniversary of Churchill’s birth.