JEFFERSON CITY — The bill seems straightforward.
A proposal by Rep. Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, would ban lobbyists from giving gifts of any value to lawmakers.
It’s a proposal that normally would receive the support of government watchdog organizations. But on Monday, nearly 100 people — many from groups including the League of Woman Voters and Clean Missouri — jammed a state Capitol hearing room in protest.
Plocher said the purpose of his bill is to promote transparency.
But those who spoke against the bill at Monday’s hearing said it is not as innocent as it seems. They said their opposition is not toward the gift ban. Instead, they suspect that the bill is a disguise for yet another attempt at reversing some of the provisions of the state’s new Clean Missouri law.
The law, which passed in November with 62 percent of the vote, created a $5 lobbying cap, campaign finance limits and applies the open records act to state lawmakers.
Most notably, it also requires that the state use a nonpartisan expert to redraw the state’s legislative district lines in order to prevent gerrymandering that gives one political party an advantage over others.
Since its passing, lawmakers have proposed multiple bills that would change or eliminate various portions of the Clean Missouri Act. Many of those who attended the hearing Monday believePlocher’s bill will ultimately be used to target the redistricting efforts of Clean Missouri.
Critics of the bill said they anticipate Plocher will use a seemingly innocent bill and later attach anti-redistricting amendments to it without the opportunity for public input.
Lawmakers can amend a bill later in the legislative process, and can add items as long as they have some relation to the original topic. This occurs on the floor of the House or Senate, after public hearings are complete.
During the hearing, Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, questioned whether Plocher would call for public hearings if any amendments are added to the bill.
Plocher said he “could not make any promises.”
His response elicited a disapproving uproar from the crowd of people who showed up to protest the bill.
“It’s a Trojan horse,” Merideth said in an interview following the hearing. “I think it’s particularly ironic to use a dirty process to undo a constitutional amendment that was all about cleaning up the process. It’s disgusting.”
Plocher told Merideth that he could not say whether amendments would be added to the bill, because that would be hypothetical. But he insisted that his bill is about transparency.
“I can’t say that this bill would have an amendment later on. I can’t speak to that. The zero gift is important to me,” Plocher said, as the roomful of protesters groaned in disapproval.
Merideth said in the past, Plocher has used a similar “trojan horse” tactic to pass a bill that would amend the redistricting efforts of Clean Missouri. That bill would have excluded non-citizens from being counted when determining state congressional districts.