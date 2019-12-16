Children with physical and developmental disabilities have had very limited access to important therapeutic care sessions.
After Senate Bill 514 was passed by the Missouri legislature earlier this year, many thought the problem was solved. On Jan. 1, therapeutic care for developmental and physical disabilities will have coverage under the insurance mandate for autism spectrum disorders.
But it’s not that simple.
Because of the way insurance coverage is regulated and other problems with Missouri’s health care system, many Missourians won’t be able to reap the bill’s benefits.
Insurance woes
The issue isn’t whether someone has insurance. It’s not about the coverage of the insurance plan. It’s about the funding source of that insurance.
The new law’s jurisdiction is limited to the state level. But most Missourians have insurance that can only be regulated by the federal government.
And those with Medicaid, which is regulated by the state, have very few providers, with few openings for new appointments.
This isn’t an issue just for those with disabilities. Anyone who relies on Medicaid insurance knows it’s hard to find providers who will accept it because of long-standing issues in Missouri.
“Making sure Missouri kids have the therapies they need is a three-part process,” Robyn Schelp, president of Missouri Disability Empowerment, said in an email. “Getting the law passed was the first step; convincing self-funded businesses to honor the mandate is the second step. The third, which we are in the beginning phases of working on, is getting Medicaid to reimburse appropriately, so private clinics can take Medicaid patients, making it more possible for them to open in rural areas.”
The new coverage applies only to fully funded insurance plans — those that are backed by an insurance company or the government — which are regulated at the state level. Self-funded plans, used by most private employers, allow companies to assume the risk of workers’ compensation liability. They can simply opt out of this new mandate because they’re only bound by federal insurance regulation under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.
In 2017, only 29% of Missouri residents obtained coverage from fully funded insurers regulated by the state; 33% were covered by private self-funded plans, according to a 2018 Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration report.
Medicaid problems
Missourians on Medicaid and Medicare are covered by the new law.
But many providers don’t take Medicaid, saying they can’t afford the program’s low reimbursement rates. This often results in prohibitive waiting lists and patients across Missouri having less choice in accessing care.
Medicaid reimbursement rates “are typically pretty horrible,” said physical therapist Jessi Frencken, owner of Child’s Play Therapy, which offers the kind of care that would be covered by the new law. “There are different plans, and you’re able to negotiate with a couple of the managed care plans. Those negotiated rates are an acceptable point, typical of private insurance rates. But several of them won’t negotiate, and they pay so little — I’m in the negative after I pay my therapists.”
Child’s Play Therapy, a clinic based in Clinton, offers services in 10 counties, has worked with 10 school districts and has a caseload of around 500 patients. Frencken said her community has a shortage of providers and is in need of additional care. Unfortunately, she said, it’s hard to attract physical therapists to come live in Clinton unless they’re from the area.
“We can’t offer as many benefits and financial opportunities as they could sometimes get elsewhere,” Frencken said, “If we had better reimbursement rates, I would be able to pass that on to my employees, and I wouldn’t need to even have a waiting list.”
Carmen Rathert, owner of Chatterbox Speech Therapy, also based in Clinton, depends on the income of Medicaid reimbursement, as about 60% of her patients utilize it. School contracts are the bread and butter, she said, that allow her to pay her therapists a fair wage. “I take Medicaid because it fills the gap. It’s worth getting something rather than nothing,” Rathert said. “Part of being in private practice is that you have to be flexible.”
“If I didn’t accept Medicaid, I’d have fewer therapists who would make more money,” Rathert said. She values being able to accept Medicaid patients but understands why other businesses can’t handle the additional planning and effort it entails.
Overall, the Missouri Medicaid system has extra hoops to jump through before reimbursement can occur, she said. Two major issues are regularly changing eligibility and more frequent preauthorization requirements for patients. Rathert said she has to set aside time every day to check patients’ Medicaid eligibility because laws change so regularly, and patients usually aren’t aware of their status.
“Sometimes you’re trying to follow the rules, and they don’t even know what the rules are,” Rathert said. “And then they establish the rules, and you’re expected to follow that … I think more people would accept Medicaid if it wasn’t so time consuming and expensive. The way I price my therapists at, I don’t make any money on some of my Medicaid patients.”
Overall, these reimbursement rates can have significant effects on Missouri’s rural healthcare shortages.
Rathert only receives $20 in Medicaid reimbursement from multihour diagnostic evaluations that could net her more than three times as much from a private insurance plan. In expanding her business to a new location, Rathert said, “We determined our new location based on where rates are higher because we have to survive as a business.”
Melanie Stinnett, owner of Springfield’s TheraCare Outpatient Services, which provides behavioral, physical, speech, occupational and music therapy to hundreds of children, said her business only absorbs the loss from reimbursement rates by setting a cap on how many Medicaid patients she sees. TheraCare can only afford to accept 30% to 40% Medicaid patients.
“Our other lowest-paying insurance reimbursement, for speech therapy, is over double what I receive from Medicaid,” she said. “When we’re getting paid $30 an hour, and we have to pay therapists with graduate level master’s and doctoral degrees, it’s challenging.”
Nonetheless, Stinnett said that when she can, she also tries to meet additional needs by balancing extra Medicaid patients with those whose reimbursement rates are higher. With such a diversity in reimbursement, it takes careful accounting to meet her overhead costs.
Stinnett is working with Missouri Disability Empowerment and state legislators to examine potential changes in funding that would allow greater reimbursement. She said new legislation could create an incentive for private practices to open in rural areas where hospitals have shut down due to low utilization and high overhead. The legislature needs to reexamine the actual impact of funds being allocated for children who need these therapies, she said.
“We have to look at where we’re spending money for children with disabilities and make sure that money is being utilized in the best manner,” Stinnett said, “to increase their quality of life, to increase their ability to get a job, to increase their ability to communicate effectively with their peers, their parents and other adults.”