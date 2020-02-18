JEFFERSON CITY — Renters in the city of Columbia have more legal protection than those renting properties in the rest of Boone County.
Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, wants to change that by setting a countywide standard.
Basye is sponsoring House Bill 2336, which would require landlords in all of Boone County, including unincorporated areas on the outskirts, to provide basic structural protection, utilities and security to tenants.
“The county’s intention with this legislation is not to add layers of regulation for local landlords but rather to level the playing field for low-income families and the working poor,” said Fred Parry, Southern District commissioner of Boone County.
A lack of standards can lead to poor living conditions that a family may not be able to afford to leave.
“It is heartbreaking and demoralizing,” Boone County’s Environmental Health Supervisor Kala Tomka said when describing living conditions with “leaking plumbing, mold and lack of water and electricity.”
Tomka added that because there are no requirements for trash service in unincorporated areas of Boone County, large piles of trash often accumulate outside rental properties.
Some lawmakers had objections to this proposed bill, claiming that the blame should not be put on landlords who abide by the rules, and, instead, officials need to understand that there are bad renters.
“I think we also need to take into consideration the damage the renters do to the property and ways to protect the landlords,” said Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph.
Several rental property owners in Boone County testified that there are two sides to every story.
“As most property owners want to protect their investment, it is not in their intention to let the property deteriorate,” said Shawna Neuner of Pivotal Real Estate and Investments. “People blame the landlord for a lot of things simply because of the resentment of money going toward them every month.”
While there is a large population of college students in the area, Britt Shea of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department said new apartments inhabited by students are not where tenant complaints are coming from. Instead, the complaints originate mainly from older, low-income housing, he said.