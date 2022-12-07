The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri is suing the Independence school district over its book removal policy, following a school board vote banning a book from elementary school libraries because it features a nonbinary character.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Kansas City on behalf of four Independence parents’ children. The suit aims to end the school district’s policy of automatically removing library materials after it receives a challenge, before any review has taken place.

