Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act for 2020 has been extended until 3 a.m. EST Wednesday, according to a news release from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. 

The 2020 Open Enrollment Period began Nov. 1 and should have ended midnight Sunday. Some issues, however, occurred during the final enrollment hours, according to the release. The deadline was extended to give customers an opportunity to come back and enroll for the Jan. 1 coverage. 

More than half a million customers enrolled online and over the phone Sunday, while some were asked to leave their names at the call center. Those who have already left their contact information do not need to reapply during this extension as a call center representative will follow up later this week, according to the release.

