After 34 years, the popular Katy Trail across Missouri is finally complete

Late this spring, a 3-mile gap through Sedalia on the Katy Trail was finally closed, the last open segment along the 240-mile corridor.
Now the trail follows a continuous line from Clinton to Machens near St. Charles, the longest rail-trail in the United States, according to Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.
The new section runs from Griessen Road to the Katy Trail Depot in Sedalia, replacing a 3.25-mile street route that had been used since 2001.
The Katy Trail, designated as a state park, is now complete, with all of the appropriate rights of way, said Melanie Smith, the Katy Trail coordinator for Missouri State Parks.
The trail was built on top of the abandoned Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad after the last train ran in 1986.
The National Trail System Act of 1968 provided the rail-to-trail concept, Smith said. In 1983, the amendment to the act provided for "railbanking," which was used to develop the trail.
Railbanking is an agreement between a railroad company and a trail agency to use an out-of-service rail corridor as a trail. It preserves the railroad’s right-of-way for possible future use, according to Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.
The MKT right-of-way was acquired after Edward D. “Ted” Jones Jr., son of the founder of the investment company, and his wife, Pat, gave a $2.2 million donation. He had taken an interest in rail trails and lobbied for a similar project with the MKT Railroad.
Construction began in 1987, and the first section of the trail to open in 1990 ran from Rocheport to McBaine, said Brad Landolt, general manager of Meriwether Café & Bike Shop in Rocheport.
The Union Pacific Railroad donated 33 miles of rail from east of Clinton to Sedalia in 1991. Over the years, additional purchases and donations were made to expand the trail.
Many stretches follow the Missouri River and wind through a variety of landscapes, from wetlands to steep wooded hills.
Features along the trail illustrate the railroad's history, including the stone tunnel at Rocheport. Four train stops have been fully restored and show an aspect of passenger service along the MKT rail line.
There are 26 trailheads for parking and entry, and the trail users can tour dozens of small towns to stop and explore. Services along the way include shopping, dining and lodging.
“There has been a café and bike rental business at this location since the Katy Trail opened — so since 1990,” Landolt said. "It operated as the Trailside Cafe and Bike Shop for many years, and then it was renovated and rebranded to be the Meriwether in 2017.”
At least 400,000 people visit the trail each year, even more during the pandemic last year, Smith said.
“In 2020, we had much higher visitation — closer to 700,000," she said.
People like Dan Schoenleber and his wife say they try to keep fit by cycling on the trail. Sherry Corwin meets up with friends as a way to use the trail as a social gathering spot.
“We have what we call our breakfast club group that we ride out, usually from Columbia to Rocheport,” Corwin said, “and eat at Meriwether.”
Some even use the trail to celebrate a milestone. Melody Brueck and her husband, who live in Belton, rode part of the trail for their 20th wedding anniversary.
Occasionally, use of the trail can be interrupted by flash flooding, downed trees, washed-out areas and mud.
“When we got massive amounts of rain over the course of a week or so, there were three pretty significant mudslides that went across the trail,” Landolt said about the recent storms.
Smith recommends checking the Katy Trail State Park advisory map before hitting the trail to identify any cautions or closed portions.
Despite any setbacks, the Katy Trail continues to be a popular and much-loved part of Missouri.
“The beauty of it is you can go as far as you want,” Schoenleber said.
You could ride two long, hard days from Kansas City to St. Louis, or you could take it slowly, he said.
"If you want to go for an hour, you can go for an hour.”