JEFFERSON CITY — Four months after a deadly collision involving an Amtrak train and a dump truck in rural western Missouri, state transportation officials are asking for a major boost in funding to improve rail crossings.
Budget documents filed by the Missouri Department of Transportation show the agency wants lawmakers and Gov. Mike Parson to approve $50 million from the state’s general checkbook to ramp up safety measures along the state’s freight and passenger rail corridors.
Currently, Missouri generates about $1.5 million annually for rail safety improvements from a 25-cent state motor vehicle licensing fee. In addition, MoDOT gets about $6 million in federal funds to work on crossings.
The current level of funding improves about 20 crossings each year. The added infusion, plus additional federal matching funds, could pay for six years of projects, the documents note.
“Our increased request is needed to be able to more quickly address these improvements,” MoDOT spokeswoman Linda Horn said Tuesday.
In June, an Amtrak train carrying about 275 passengers and 12 crew collided with a dump truck at a rural crossing 80 miles northwest of Columbia that has no lights or other signals to warn of an approaching train.
Four people, including the truck driver, died in the accident, with another 150 people taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious.
The passengers were aboard Amtrak’s Southwest Chief, which operates between Chicago and Los Angeles.
Lawsuits have been filed in connection with the incident and MoDOT has since inked an agreement with Chariton County to pay for a railroad crossing safety study of crossings from Snyder, Mo to Mendon, Mo.
The National Transportation Safety Board, which said the crash caused $4 million in damage, is still investigating.
In all, Missouri has 3,311 public rail crossings with about 50% of them equipped with active lights or gates or both.
Of those, 496 crossings are on the state road system and only 22 of those are passive crossings without active lights or gates. 2,815 crossings are on local roads with 1,398 of them being passive.
According to MoDOT, it would cost about $700 million to transform all of the crossings that don’t have lights or gates and would take 23 years to complete.
In a report issued in January, MoDOT said there have been 37 fatalities at railroad crossings in the past five years.
Seven of the crossings associated with the deaths have since been closed, including one on Riverside Drive in Jefferson County.
Of all of the collisions, more than half occurred at crossings that had no gates or warning lights.
Among a lengthy list of projects that could receive funding if the request is approved are the installation of lights and gates at crossings in Dexter, Hannibal and Moberly. Also on a wish list compiled by MoDOT are improvements to a BNSF Railway crossing at Big Bend Boulevard in Webster Groves.