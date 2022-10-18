Amtrak Derailment Missouri

Law enforcement workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump truck on June 27 near Mendon. BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of the deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits.

 Charlie Riedel/The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY — Four months after a deadly collision involving an Amtrak train and a dump truck in rural western Missouri, state transportation officials are asking for a major boost in funding to improve rail crossings.

Budget documents filed by the Missouri Department of Transportation show the agency wants lawmakers and Gov. Mike Parson to approve $50 million from the state’s general checkbook to ramp up safety measures along the state’s freight and passenger rail corridors.

