The New Madrid Seismic Zone, a series of ancient faults that lie beneath the earth's surface in five states, could cause an earthquake at any time.

It is the largest earthquake-prone zone in the United States east of the Rocky Mountains, and southeastern Missouri is a major target.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism Reach me at ptf7q@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-639-5517

Recommended for you