The New Madrid Seismic Zone, a series of ancient faults that lie beneath the earth's surface in five states, could cause an earthquake at any time.
It is the largest earthquake-prone zone in the United States east of the Rocky Mountains, and southeastern Missouri is a major target.
The last time a severe earthquake hit this zone was in 1895 when an estimated 6.6 quake shook Charleston, Missouri.
There is a 25% to 40% chance of a significant earthquake in the New Madrid zone within the next 50 years, according to the United States Geological Survey. A catastrophic one could hit the New Madrid region every 500-600 years.
Despite the accumulated knowledge of geologists and other scientists, however, earthquakes are almost impossible to predict with any precision.
Why prediction is so difficult
That was clear Feb. 6 when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey near the border of Syria and killed more than 42,000 people. Because Turkey is located at the intersection of three tectonic plates, this earthquake was especially devastating.
Experts warned that an earthquake of that magnitude was “overdue” for this region, but no one could predict with certainty when it would happen.
“The best we can do is make a forecast," Eric Sandoval, an earthquake seismologist and geology professor at MU, said. "So, it's not entirely different from the way meteorologists would make a forecast of rain or snow.”
But the probabilities are spread over much longer time frames, several decades or more, he said.
"It's going to sound really unsatisfying, but it's the truth," Sandoval said. "We look at forecasts over 50 years — a really long time.”
This unpredictability can lull citizens into complacency about the possibility of disaster, which worries scientists at MU.
"If a large earthquake occurred now, it could be a catastrophic multi-billion-dollar event for the region," according to Brian Houston, director of the MU Disaster and Community Crisis Center.
A team of researchers at MU have studied the knowledge gap about earthquake awareness among people living in Missouri's New Madrid region. They want to make sure that enough precautions are in place to mitigate the risk.
Most residents living in the New Madrid zone don't have earthquake insurance.
Houston collaborated with the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners to track local perceptions about earthquake risk.
He found that Missourians underestimate the earthquake risk, and that a disaster could extend from southeastern Missouri as far as St. Louis and mid-Missouri.
“We're seeing that people don't know there's an earthquake risk and what we might do is do some public awareness campaigns to educate people about the risk,” Houston said.
Measuring the risk
The New Madrid Seismic Zone covers roughly 120 miles and stretches across northeastern Arkansas, southwestern Kentucky, southeastern Missouri, northwestern Tennessee and southern Illinois.
Earthquakes are a result of a built-up in energy in plate tectonics, and once the energy is released, it creates ripples in the earth.
The plates move across the earth, and 95% of all earthquakes occur in countries at or near the boundaries of these plates.
Tectonic plates are always moving, but they can become stuck and cause the crust to bend like a stick. Eventually the plates will snap, releasing an enormous amount of energy.
"You can keep bending that stick more and more and more, and that bending process can be hundreds of years, sometimes thousands of years,” Sandoval said.
Because Turkey is located at the intersection of three tectonic plates, the Feb. 6 earthquake was especially damaging. Even experts, however, were surprised by the extent of that earthquake.
Since there was a bend in the fault zones, experts thought that it would be too short and small to produce a major earthquake.
“What this earthquake did is that it broke right through and bent around," Sandoval said. "So a much bigger section of the earth's crust broke than we expected and produced one of the biggest earthquakes we've seen here in the last 200 years.”
The New Madrid seismic zone is in the middle of the North American plate, which makes it harder to detect the energy buildup in the plates. This means a big earthquake is likely to hit southeastern Missouri at some unpredictable time, but most people are not aware of this.
“Strain accumulation, where we can see the earth deforming and building up energy that's going to eventually lead to an earthquake — we have a hard time measuring that in New Madrid,” Sandoval said.
For those living in an earthquake-prone zone, Houston recommends having earthquake kits and home insurance.
“If your home is damaged by an earthquake, your regular homeowners insurance won't cover it and so you'll have to pay for that damage yourself,” he said.